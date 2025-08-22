8/21/25 – KUNIA CAMP FIRE RESPONSE UPDATE FOR O‘AHU

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

KUNIA CAMP FIRE RESPONSE UPDATE FOR O‘AHU

HONOLULU – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is working with the Honolulu Fire Department and Hawai‘i National Guard to contain a wildfire burning on private land and within parts of the Honouliuli Forest Reserve in West Oʻahu.

Current Situation

The fire has burned approximately 600 acres of agricultural and forest land and is 60% contained overall. However, in the Forest Reserve, where steep terrain and dense brush make firefighting difficult, containment is only 30%.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported, and there is currently no immediate threat to people or property. Still, residents, workers, and visitors in the area are advised to monitor local news for updates.

To bolster suppression efforts, the state is deploying 30 additional DOFAW firefighters from across the islands. Crews are using chainsaws and hand tools to cut fire lines, while helicopters drop water on the steep slopes.

Environmental Concerns

“Honouliuli is home to many endangered plants and animals and is an important watershed for the Wai‘anae mountains,” said DOFAW Administrator David Smith. “It is vital that we stop this fire and minimize damage to protect these high-value resources.”

Public Impact

Smoke will continue to be visible as heavy forest fuels such as shrubs and large trees burn slowly, unlike fast-moving grass fires.

How the Public Can Help:

With drought conditions across much of the state, DOFAW urges residents and visitors to reduce wildfire risks by:

Clearing vegetation within 10 feet of campfires and barbecues; keeping water and a shovel nearby, and ensuring fires are completely extinguished before leaving.

Ensuring chainsaws, trimmers and recreational vehicles have working spark arrestors and are properly maintained.

Parking only on paved or cleared areas, not on dry grass or brush.

Avoiding the use of fireworks.

Reporting fires or unusually heavy smoke by calling 911.

