9/15/25 – COMMUNITY INPUT SOUGHT ON MANAGEMENT PLAN FOR HONOLULU WATERSHED FOREST RESERVE

COMMUNITY INPUT SOUGHT ON MANAGEMENT PLAN FOR HONOLULU WATERSHED FOREST RESERVE

HONOLULU – The community is invited to review and discuss a draft management plan for the Moanalua Section of the Honolulu Watershed Forest Reserve at an open house event on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

Interested stakeholders, including forest reserve users, neighboring residents and community members are encouraged to drop by Moanalua Middle School to learn about the plan and proposed management strategies. DLNR Division of Foresty and Wildlife (DOFAW) staff and the planning consultant will be available to answer questions and address concerns.

This is the first management plan prepared for this section of the reserve. The draft documents the physical characteristics of resources within the reserve, identifies goals for its use and management — and articulates a framework for implementation.

The planning area consists of the undeveloped mauka forest lands that extend from behind Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park, Tripler Army Medical Center and the Moanalua Gardens subdivision, to the Ko‘olau mountains summit.

Meeting details:

Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

Moanalua Middle School

1289 Mahiole Street, Honolulu

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Visit the project website at MoanaluaManagementPlan.com to download a copy of the draft plan and submit written comments.

The deadline to submit comments is October 31, 2025.

For more information, call Corlyn Orr at 808-457-3168 or e-mail [email protected].

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Video – Honolulu Watershed Forest Reserve – media clips (various):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/g5w8uba5l4afpgg4f69dn/Honolulu-Watershed-Forest-Reserve-media-clips.mov?rlkey=uia0x21x8gruopdjnc9pqsnpu&st=8vlcb17j&dl=0

Photographs – Honolulu Watershed Forest Reserve (various):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/nepg9syqa7gyo0d2ib5iy/AHDTWLehkG0k64x4rJ8cdnk?rlkey=k9cmviwxazodsfekc9ticwsxq&st=yoc9ndaa&dl=0

