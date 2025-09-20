9/19/25 – DEATH OF MONK SEAL UNDERSCORES IMPORTANCE OF RESPONSIBLE FISHING PRACTICES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

DEATH OF MONK SEAL UNDERSCORES IMPORTANCE OF RESPONSIBLE FISHING PRACTICES

A close-up reveals the plastic jug tethered to a thick line. Credit: NOAA Fisheries (Permit #24359)

HONOLULU – The recent death of RS34, a two-year-old female Hawaiian monk seal known as Moana, was the result of paddle-out or drone-out fishing using a “jug rig” variant, according to wildlife officials. Her death, discovered earlier this month on Mānana Island, emphasizes the dangers these practices pose to endangered Hawaiian monk seals and other non-target marine life.

While the gear used in these methods is generally similar in form to bait casting and slide baiting, there are some key differences that present elevated risk of gear loss and entanglement. Without the limitation of casting from shore, drone-out and paddle-out rigs are often composed of extremely heavy pound-test line and often include an empty household jug to float the baited hook above the bottom. When a line breaks during a fight, a fish, marine mammal, or turtle can end up dragging an excessive amount of gear including a buoyant jug.

Without intervention or the hook pulling free on its own, an animal trailing potentially hundreds of yards of fishing line will likely wind up entangled, snagged on the ocean floor, or exhausted beyond recovery. “Jug fishing is an extremely unsustainable and undiscerning fishing method,” said John Silberstein, Oʻahu Branch Chief of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE). “This incident is a reminder that the choices we make on the water affect more than just fish.”

Moana was born in 2023 as RS34 to seal RF34, her mother’s fourth pup. She was given the name Moana (“ocean”) by students at Mālama Honua Elementary School in Waimānalo. Most of her sightings were on Oʻahu’s offshore islets, where she was born.

“Moana’s death underscores the importance of responsible fishing practices,” said Luna Kekoa, who manages DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) Protected Species Program. “Abandoned fishing gear poses a significant threat to endangered wildlife, which is why promoting pono fishing is a priority for DAR.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and DLNR urge the fishing community to take proactive steps to help prevent future losses:

Avoid paddle-out jug fishing and similar high-risk methods. These methods can pose a higher risk of entanglement and injury to non-target species. Use of aerial drones for the purpose of fishing (other than reconnaissance) is banned statewide. Penalties include escalating fines.

These methods can pose a higher risk of entanglement and injury to non-target species. Use of aerial drones for the purpose of fishing (other than reconnaissance) is banned statewide. Penalties include escalating fines. Report lost or taken gear immediately. We know that accidents can happen. If a seal takes hooked bait or runs off with fishing gear, reporting it to NOAA and DLNR gives response teams critical information to look out for the animal and intervene if needed.

We know that accidents can happen. If a seal takes hooked bait or runs off with fishing gear, reporting it to NOAA and DLNR gives response teams critical information to look out for the animal and intervene if needed. Fish pono. Proper gear use and safe disposal help sustain both fishing resources and Hawaiʻi’s marine wildlife.

Proper gear use and safe disposal help sustain both fishing resources and Hawaiʻi’s marine wildlife. If you do paddle lines out, it is recommended that you: Use only barbless circle hooks. Make a plan to paddle out and recover lost or snagged gear at the end of every trip. Never free a snagged line by cutting the main line from shore. Avoid fishing in areas where lines may pose a hazard to surfers, swimmers, boaters, or other ocean users.



Approximately 1,600 Hawaiian monk seals remain in the world. Each death reduces the species’ chance of survival. By fishing responsibly and reporting gear interactions, the community can help ensure that tragedies like Moana’s are not repeated. For more information, please see the Fishing Around Seals and Turtles (FAST) guidelines: https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/pacific-islands/resources-fishing/fishing-around-seals-and-turtles

To report hooked or entangled monk seals, or to report lost fishing gear, please call the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

