TODAY: Governor Newsom to sign Election Rigging Response Act, empowering voters to fight Trump’s grab at autocracy
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, alongside Senate Pro Tempore Mike McGuire, Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, and other legislative leaders, will sign the Election Rigging Response Act, giving voters the opportunity to fight back against federal overreach.
WHEN: Thursday, August 21 immediately following passage.
LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, the Governor’s YouTube page, and the Governor’s Instagram page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”
NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here. Location information will be provided upon RSVP confirmation.
