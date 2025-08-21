Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,788 in the last 365 days.

TODAY: Governor Newsom to sign Election Rigging Response Act, empowering voters to fight Trump’s grab at autocracy

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, alongside Senate Pro Tempore Mike McGuire, Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, and other legislative leaders, will sign the Election Rigging Response Act, giving voters the opportunity to fight back against federal overreach.

WHEN: Thursday, August 21 immediately following passage.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, the Governor’s YouTube page, and the Governor’s Instagram page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here. Location information will be provided upon RSVP confirmation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TODAY: Governor Newsom to sign Election Rigging Response Act, empowering voters to fight Trump’s grab at autocracy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more