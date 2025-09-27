Governor Newsom announces deployment of California resources to the East Coast ahead of multiple Atlantic storms

California is sending five California Urban Search and Rescue experts including two members from California Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 5 (CA-TF5) Orange County Fire Department, one member from CA-TF6 Riverside City Fire Department, and two members from CA-TF7 Sacramento Fire Department. They will bring advanced planning and coordination expertise to help local and federal agencies manage impacts related to the storms.

Governor Newsom emphasized that even as California deploys aid to other states, Cal OES is ensuring that resources remain available to respond to emergencies at home. Earlier this week, Governor Newsom directed the predeployment of fire and rescue resources in response to multiple threats to California including critical fire weather and localized heavy rain threatening recent burn scars.

“California is proud to support our partners on the East Coast with highly trained emergency personnel to assist in their efforts,” said Nancy Ward, Director of Cal OES. “At the same time, we remain fully prepared here at home and are ready to respond to any emergencies that may arise.”