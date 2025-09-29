California Men’s Service Challenge amplifies efforts with $5 million to create more paid service opportunities

Prompted by the rising suicide rates, disconnection, and declining career options among young men and boys, these efforts aim to address this generation’s mental health crisis, while creating pathways for purpose, leadership and belonging. In partnership with Governor’s Office of Service and Community Engagement (GO-Serve) Director Josh Fryday, California Men’s Service Challenge participants will engage young people directly, helping them build connections to education, careers and community.

The grant funding will support programs offering near-peer mentorship by pairing young people with mentors close in age or life stage to build trust and relatability, strengthen organizational capacity to engage more young men in service and provide education awards to encourage participation.

“Across California, young men face disconnection and uncertainty, yet they hold immense talent and leadership potential,” said GO-Serve Director Josh Fryday. “Through service, we can help them find purpose, build careers and make a real difference. We’re calling on 10,000 men to lead and on organizations to join us as an investment in the next generation of mentors and coaches.”

Join the California Men’s Service Challenge

Today, Director Fryday is in Orange County meeting with California Men’s Service Challenge partner Big Brothers Big Sisters and other local leaders.

“As a retired Colonel and public servant, I know how important guidance and support can be in a young person’s life. I encourage young men across California to step up as mentors, coaches and role models. Whether it’s one hour a week or an entire year, your leadership today can open doors and shape the next generation of Californians,” said Senator Tom Umberg (D-Santa Ana).

“Mentors are unsung heroes in our communities, pushing young individuals to achieve purpose, reach goals, make positive decisions, and much more. I know this to be true because of the lasting impact my mentors and coaches have had on me. They helped me develop the skills and confidence that now guide my work in public service,” said Assemblymember Avelino Valencia (D-Anaheim). “That is why I am excited that the California Men’s Service Challenge is coming to Orange County. It is an opportunity for men in our community to step up for young people who are struggling, and help them thrive and find a path to fulfillment and success. I encourage all men across Orange County to get involved, your time and support can change someone’s life.”

“Here in Orange County, we’ve long prioritized community engagement and youth development, and this initiative is a natural extension of that commitment. The dedication of Big Brothers Big Sisters, alongside California Volunteers, reflects our shared belief in the importance of creating tangible change in the lives of young people, not only across the state, but here locally,” said Orange County Supervisor and California Volunteers Commissioner Vicente Sarmiento.

“At a time when so many young men face disconnection, dwindling opportunity and unmet needs, Big Brothers Big Sisters is ready to answer the call — together with our community. We need more men to step forward as mentors, so every young man has the consistent support he deserves. As mentors, as role models and as a community, we can harness the power of mentoring and social connection to drive real, lasting change,” said CA Association Chair of Big Brothers Big Sisters and California Volunteers Commissioner Sloane Keane.

Earlier this month, Governor Newsom announced this initiative in Sacramento that addresses the Executive Order with leaders already doing profound work, including Improve Your Tomorrow, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Mentor California, the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, the Giants Community Fund and the American Institute for Boys and Men.

The effort advances Governor Newsom’s broader commitment to create more pathways for youth success. By combining service with mentorship and skill development, the initiative provides a sustainable model to ensure young men feel valued, supported and equipped to thrive.

The crisis of loneliness

Young men are more disconnected from school, work, and relationships than ever before, with nearly one in four men under 30 years old reporting that they have no close friends, a five-fold increase since 1990, with higher rates of disconnection for young Black men. A lack of social connection is associated with increased risk of poor health, including mental health disorders, poverty, and even premature death.

This disconnection has pulled men out of the workplace. Labor force participation among men without a college degree is currently at historic lows, with about one in nine men aged 25-54 neither working nor looking for work. The unemployment rate for men in California is also higher than the rate for women, and college enrollment and completion rates for men have dropped significantly over the past decade.

How we got here

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Newsom has been focused on building a California for All, investing in efforts to make government work for everyone by reaching underserved communities and demographic groups, expanding access to services that meet people’s basic needs so they can focus on pursuing opportunities and advancement, and actively assessing disparities in opportunity and outcomes to more effectively deliver governmental services to all intended beneficiaries.