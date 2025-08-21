Rabid Animals Confirmed in Five Counties; Four People, Five Pets, and Two Livestock Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Aug. 21, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a bobcat, fox, two raccoons, and a skunk have tested positive for rabies in separate incidents.

In Aiken County, the bobcat that tested positive for rabies was found near Indian Mound Drive and Short Street in Beech Island, S.C. One goat and one pig were exposed and the investigation is ongoing.

In Berkeley County, the fox that tested positive for rabies was found near Bridgewater Court and Decatur Drive in Summerville, S.C. Four people were exposed and have been referred to their health care provider. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In Laurens County, the raccoon that tested positive for rabies was found near Dove Lane and Knighton Chapel Road in Fountain Inn, S.C. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In York County, the skunk that tested positive for rabies was found near Pennington Road and Whipporwill Lane in Rock Hill, S.C. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In Pickens County, the raccoon that tested positive for rabies was found near Mile Creek and Martin School roads in Pickens, S.C. One dog was exposed and will quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

All animals tested from Aiken, Berkeley, Laurens and York counties were submitted to DPH's laboratory Aug. 18, 2025, and were confirmed to have rabies Aug. 19, 2025. The raccoon from Pickens County was submitted to DPH’s laboratory Aug. 19, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies Aug. 20, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with the bobcat, fox, skunk, raccoons, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's 24-hour rabies reporting line at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Rabies is naturally present in wild animal populations in South Carolina. The current law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies using a vaccine approved by the department and licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Livestock are susceptible to rabies and all livestock for which there are USDA-approved rabies vaccinations should be vaccinated. Cattle and horses, however, are the most frequently reported infected livestock species. Species for which licensed vaccines are not available (goat and swine), that have frequent contact with humans, or are considered valuable, should also be vaccinated. Contact your local livestock veterinarian to learn more.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind.” said Terri McCollister, DPH’s Rabies Program manager.

In 2025, the bobcat is the first animal to test positive for rabies in Aiken County, the fox is the second animal to test positive for rabies in Berkeley County, the Laurens County raccoon is the third animal to test positive for rabies in that county, the skunk is the fifth animal to test positive for rabies in York County, and the Pickens County raccoon is the third animal in that county to test positive for rabies. There have been 56 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, six of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Aiken County, one was in Berkeley County, four were in Laurens County, six were in Pickens County, and six were in York County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

