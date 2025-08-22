mima Announces New Partnership With Target

Discover mima strollers and gear now available at Target.com

EL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- mimaUSA, makers of premium baby gear designed to elevate everyday parenting, proudly announces a new partnership with Target. The iconic products, including its sleek strollers, innovative baby cooling seat liner, balance bikes, modern bassinets, and high chairs, are available now on Target.com This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone in mima’s continued U.S. expansion, bringing its fashion-forward, ergonomically designed baby gear to a wider audience of modern parents seeking style, quality, and durability in every detail.“Partnering with Target makes it easier for parents to shop for products that look as good as they perform,” said Royal Chu, President of mima.By joining Target.com, the collection becomes more accessible to families nationwide through benefits like Target Circle rewards, 5% savings with RedCard, and fast, free shipping options. Parents can now shop trusted mima designs with the added convenience and value Target offers, especially during the busy holiday season.Featured products include the mima zoom lite balance bike , ideal for toddlers aged two to five as their first bike. Designed to promote coordination, confidence, and outdoor play, it serves as a smooth introduction to the larger mima zoom balance bike.Another standout is the mima xari max stroller, a Mom's Choice Award winner praised for its unique blend of luxury, innovation, and functionality. Parents will also appreciate the new mima flo baby cooling seat liner, especially when paired with the mima creo stroller in white , which is perfect for first outings with baby, with feature-rich details.For a look at the collection and pricing, visit Target.com. For more information on mima and its range of products, go to mimakidsusa.com.

