MIMA Unveils MIRO: A Global Compact Stroller Inspired by Vision and Simplicity

MIRO compact stroller

One-touch fold design inspires a new name that reflects global style and everyday ease.

With miro, we've proven that practicality and good design can coexist beautifully.” — Joelle Wang

EL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- mimaUSA revealed the official name of its newest compact stroller : miro, a travel-ready design shaped by months of global input and refinement. Previously introduced under its prototype name zilo, the stroller will make its debut in October 2025, marking a new chapter in mima’s commitment to modern, functional design for families on the move.First previewed at the ABC Kids Expo , zilo quickly drew attention for its compact frame, effortless fold, and refined aesthetic. Feedback from parents, partners, and retailers across continents helped shape the final product—from its intuitive one-touch fold to its streamlined silhouette and timeless color palette of Black, Mocha Cream, and White."At mima, our focus is clear: minimalist aesthetics, robust functionality, and the kind of comfort that stands the test of time," said Joelle Wang, Creative Director for mima. "With miro, we've proven that practicality and good design can coexist beautifully."Derived from the Spanish phrase "yo miro" ("I see"), miro represents a vision of new life, optimism, and the extraordinary moments families share every day.Availability:miro will be available for preorder beginning Fall 2025 and in stores October 2025 at select retailers and online at mimakidsusa.com About mimaUSAFounded in 2009, mimadesigns premium baby gear that blends clean design, thoughtful function, and lasting quality to fit the rhythm of modern parenting. From strollers to high chairs, every detail is crafted to grow with your family. Learn more at mimakidsusa.com.

