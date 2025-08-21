HHS, CMS to form committee providing federal health program recommendations

Submit Release
The Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Aug. 21 announced the creation of a Healthcare Advisory Committee for the Secretary of HHS and Administrator of CMS. Aligned with Executive Order 14212, “Establishing the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission,” the committee will serve as an advisory panel on topics including preventing chronic disease, reducing regulatory burden, enabling data interoperability, identifying opportunities to improve quality in the Medicaid program, and updating risk adjustment and quality measures in the Medicare Advantage program. The committee will consist of 15 experts across the U.S. health care ecosystem. HHS released a notice Aug. 21 requesting nominations. Individuals may self-nominate or be nominated by an organization. Nominations must be submitted within 30 days following publication of the notice in the Aug. 22 Federal Register. The agencies indicated that members will be selected later this year.

