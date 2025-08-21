Communities Can Now Apply for Joint Infrastructure Funding Program

CANADA, August 22 - Released on August 21, 2025

Beginning today, eligible Saskatchewan communities can submit applications for funding through the Provincial-Territorial stream of the Canadian Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), with applications due by November 28, 2025.

CHIF provides funding for communities to build or improve critical infrastructure related to drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste, supporting more homes throughout Saskatchewan.

"Families in Saskatchewan deserve to live and work in communities with reliable and modern infrastructure," the Honourable Buckley Belanger Secretary of State Rural Development said. "By working with our partners to improve critical systems like drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste management, we are helping communities strengthen services and support more housing for the future."

"Infrastructure investments are key to fostering sustainable growth in our communities," Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz said. "The Government of Saskatchewan is actively engaging with partners and stakeholders in continuing to provide a foundation for building a strong, safe and secure Saskatchewan. CHIF will be instrumental in enhancing Saskatchewan's development and we strongly urge eligible applicants to apply."

Eligible CHIF applicants include municipal governments, public sector bodies, incorporated not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous groups and private sector entities working in partnership with eligible public or Indigenous applicants.

Under CHIF, the federal government will provide $187.9 million, and the provincial government will provide approximately $155 million to address housing-enabling infrastructure priorities.

For complete eligibility requirements, the online application process, and additional information, visit: Government of Saskatchewan CHIF page.

-30-

For more information, contact: