Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For Kaufman

TEXAS, August 21 - August 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Kaufman, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“Congratulations to Kaufman on joining more than 200 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities,” said Governor Abbott. “The Texas Film Commission partners with communities in every region of the state to market their unique appeal and attract new investments in media production. Through ongoing Film Friendly Texas training, communities are prepared to support media production, spurring on-site spending at local businesses and creating good-paying jobs for Texans.”

“Congratulations to the City of Kaufman on being designated a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Bob Hall. “This achievement highlights Kaufman’s vibrant character, rich history, and welcoming spirit — qualities that make it an ideal backdrop for creative projects. By opening the door to new film and media opportunities, Kaufman is not only showcasing its unique charm to the world but also creating lasting benefits for our local businesses and residents.”

“Congratulations to Kaufman on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation, opening doors to good-paying jobs from skilled trades to creative careers,” said Representative Keith Bell. “This recognition is an investment in our people, our workforce, and our future.”

"We are thrilled to join the ranks of Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities,” said Kaufman City Manager Mike Holder. “This designation not only showcases Kaufman's unique charm and scenic locations, it also opens doors to economic opportunities that benefit our local businesses and residents.”

More than 200 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities across the state receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview. For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline.