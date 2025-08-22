Black Cherry Group Presents The Falling Doves’ Mirrors & Dreamscapes 10th Anniversary World Tour

Global tour includes key UK stops, highlighted by a September 5 performance at Rough Trade Liverpool

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Cherry Group (BCMG) is proud to announce its continued partnership with international touring artists as it brings The Falling Doves’ 2025 Mirrors & Dreamscapes 10th Anniversary World Tour to audiences across the United Kingdom. The global tour, celebrating a decade of the band’s dynamic mix of stadium rock and Sunset Strip glam, underscores BCMG’s commitment to championing innovative, genre-defining live music experiences.Formed in Hollywood, California, in 2015, The Falling Doves have built a global following, earning multiple Grammy nominations and performing alongside legendary acts including Cheap Trick, Echo & The Bunnymen, and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke. Through this collaboration, Black Cherry Group continues to expand its footprint as a curator and promoter of world-class talent.The Falling Doves are a perfect representation of the artists we seek to amplify,” said a spokesperson for Black Cherry Group. “This tour is a celebration of their ten-year journey and a testament to our mission of delivering high-quality, memorable music experiences for fans worldwide.The band’s UK tour will feature both new material and reimagined classics, along with exclusive releases of rarities and singles available only on this run. BCMG has curated a diverse lineup for select dates, including the September 5 performance at Rough Trade Liverpool, which will feature:● The Falling Doves – Hollywood rockers bringing high-energy performances and arena-ready anthems.● Jimi Boswell – London singer-songwriter blending glam influences with modern pop artistry.● Red Coven– Liverpool’s rising garage-glam metal star delivering powerful riffs and fearless energy.● Visa Anxiety – A UK/China indie sensation with over a million streams and a reputation for electric live shows."The partnership with Black Cherry Group has been instrumental in shaping this tour,” said the band in a joint statement. “Together, we’re creating something that celebrates the last decade while looking ahead to what’s next."The 2025 world tour spans multiple continents, with stops planned across the UK, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Dubai, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Turkey, Sweden, and the United States.UK Tour Dates 2025● July 23 - The Cavern Club - Liverpool, ENG● July 26 - Yorkshireman Rock Bar - Sheffield, ENG● Aug 2 - Artisan Tap - Stoke-on-Trent, ENG● Aug 3 - Grumpy’s CB Motorcycle Club - Stoke-on-Trent, ENG● Aug 7 - Bannerman’s Bar - Edinburgh, SCT● Aug 9 - Clutha & Victoria Bar - Glasgow, SCT● Aug 10 - Blitzkrieg Shop - Glasgow, SCT● Aug 15 - The Blind Pig - Sowerby Bridge, ENG● Aug 16 - Slim Jim’s Liquor Store - London, ENG● Aug 17 - The Marquis - London, ENG● Aug 19 - The Troubadour - London, ENG● Aug 21 - The Project - Caerphilly, SW● Aug 22 - Hard Rock Cafe - Manchester, ENG● Aug 29 - Northern Guitars Cafe Bar - Leeds, ENG● Sep 5 - Rough Trade - Liverpool, ENG● Sep 17 - The Cavern Club - Liverpool, ENGFor more information on BCMG’sand the full tour schedule, visit www.fallingdoves.com or follow @fallingdovesmusic on Instagram.Media & Links● 🌐 Official Website – www.fallingdoves.com ● 🎬 Web Promo Video – Watch here ● 📸 Instagram – @fallingdovesmusic

Live Performance

