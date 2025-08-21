MEC Tertuis Simmers concludes successful Welmoed public meetings

On Wednesday, 20 August 2025, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers concluded six public meetings with residents of Eerste River, Blackheath, Mfuleni, Wesbank and Sarepta where the Welmoed Housing Development was discussed.

Minister Simmers said, “These engagements were about updating residents on progress, addressing concerns, and cutting through misinformation with the facts.”

Key concerns raised included bulk services, roads, health, education, and safety. The department confirmed that bulk infrastructure upgrades worth R680 million have been completed, with further road network planning under way with the City of Cape Town. Provision has been made for schools, health facilities and a police station, with engagements already taking place with the relevant provincial departments and South African Police Service.

Up to 6 000 local work opportunities will be created during Phase 1, with contractors required to employ local labourers, subcontract locally, and face penalties if they do not meet targets. A beneficiary verification drive will be held on 13–14 September 2025 to ensure fair and transparent allocations.

Residents welcomed the mixed-use approach, including different housing options, recreational facilities, and opportunities for SMMEs.

Phase 1 of the Welmoed project will deliver 3 296 housing opportunities at a cost of R2.1 billion, with the full development set to yield 10 000 opportunities by 2035.

Minister Simmers concluded, “Despite challenges, we are delivering at scale to restore dignity to our residents.”

