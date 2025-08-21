Derm One Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

Derm One Team with Matrix®

I’m thrilled to bring the Matrix® Pro’s cutting-edge technology and versatile range of handpieces into our practice...to offer highly customized treatments with results I know our patients will love.” — Adam Meade, FNP-BC

BLUEFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derm One is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrixplatform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.About the MatrixPlatformMore than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Derm One to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Derm One to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:- RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.- Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.- Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:- Customized treatments for all skin tones and types- Visible results with minimal downtime- Consistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Derm One: Dedicated to Transformative Care“I’m thrilled to bring the MatrixPro’s cutting-edge technology and versatile range of handpieces into our practice. There’s truly nothing like it in our area, and it allows us to offer highly customized treatments with results I know our patients will love,” said Adam Meade, FNP-BC of Derm One.Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey. Derm One is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At Derm One, patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.dermoneva.com/ or call 866-878-0031.About Derm OneDerm One, founded in 1994 by Dr. David Tolliver, has been a trusted leader in dermatology care for over 30 years. With multiple locations across Virginia and West Virginia - including Bluefield, Radford, Wytheville, Beckley, Princeton, and Oak Hill - the practice is committed to providing accessible, high-quality care close to home.The Derm One team offers a full range of services, from medical and surgical dermatology to advanced cosmetic treatments, ensuring patients of all ages receive comprehensive care under one roof. With onsite Mohs surgery, innovative technologies, and professional-grade skincare products such as Obagiand TOPIX, Derm One combines expertise with convenience to deliver exceptional results.Guided by compassion and rooted in the communities they serve, Derm One’s providers are dedicated to helping patients achieve healthier skin, enhanced confidence, and lasting well-being.About Candela Medical Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company and the maker of the Matrixskin renewal platform. With a legacy of innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered outcomes, Candela delivers trusted technologies that empower providers and inspire confidence in patients worldwide. Its portfolio includes some of the most recognized and effective aesthetic solutions in the industry, including the GentleMax ProPlus for hair removal and vascular treatments, Nordlys™ for skin and vascular rejuvenation, PicoWayfor tattoo and pigment removal, and Glacē™ for hydrodermabrasion. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Candela continues to pioneer the future of medical aesthetics by combining cutting-edge engineering with a mission to advance results, safety, and patient satisfaction across all skin types and ages.

