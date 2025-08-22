dnaPower TM Named Canada’s Most Innovative HealthTech Company for 2025

From Startup to Standout: Powering Wellness Through DNA

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- dnaPower Inc., a Canadian leader in personalized health and wellness solutions, has been recognized as “Most Innovative HealthTech Company 2025 – Canada” by Acquisition International. This award acknowledges the company’s innovative application of genetic science to wellness and preventative healthcare, as well as its increasing influence within the Canadian health and wellness sector.The Awards program celebrates outstanding female-led businesses that are revolutionizing industries and advancing progress through innovation, commitment, and tangible outcomes. dnaPower's receipt of this award demonstrates its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that enable individuals and health professionals to make informed, data-driven choices regarding wellness, nutrition, and long-term vitality.dnaPower, which was founded in Canada but operates internationally, offers thorough genetic testing and analysis with an emphasis on practical wellness insights. The company has become a reliable source for people looking for individualized, science-based strategies to improve their health and longevity, thanks to its rapidly expanding network of health professionals, clinics, and wellness partners.According to Dr. Lois Nahirney, Founder and CEO of dnaPower, this recognition validates their conviction that wellness and healthcare need to become more personalized, preventative, and data-driven. Nahirney also stated that they are proud to be spearheading this change in Canada and other countries, as well as helping the amazing health and wellness professionals who are currently providing this value to their clients.dnaPower is solidifying its position as a prominent player in Canada's digital health and wellness arena with this latest honor, influencing the future of how Canadians manage their health, from prevention to performance.About dnaPower:dnaPower is a pioneer in personalized health DNA testing , providing actionable insights to help individuals make smarter health decisions based on their unique genetic makeup. With close to two decades of experience, dnaPower provides advanced evidence-based tools for optimizing nutrition, fitness, brain, and overall wellness.For further information, please visit dnaPower.com or contact info@dnapower.com.

