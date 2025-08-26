Music Worcester's Fall 2025 Schedule Features BACHtoberfest Weekend, Orchestra National de France, & Kyung-Wha Chung

Simone Dinerstein conducting from the keyboard Violinist Kyung-Wha Chung Orchestra National de France

Simone Dinnerstein headlines 2 concerts BACHtoberfest Weekend

We could not be more excited for Simone Dinnerstein to headline the 2nd BACHtoberfest Weekend. Having her and Baroklyn here is an ideal way to continue THE COMPLETE BACH programming.” — Adrien Finlay, Executive Director

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first half of Music Worcester ’s 2025-2026 season continues with its multi-year project THE COMPLETE BACH (TCB) with Simone Dinnerstein headlining BACHtoberfest Weekend. It will also welcome Orchestra National de France making its first North American tour in decades; and legendary violinist Kyung-Wha Chung celebrating her 60th year in music with a recital at Mechanics Hall. Tickets and information for the entire season can be found at musicworcester.org.The season opens Sunday, October 5 with Boston-based early music ensemble Musicians of the Old Post Road performing Bach’s Cantatas BWV 170, 173, and 209 one of only two that he wrote in Italian. This is the first of eleven concerts that are part of the second year of THE COMPLETE BACH, Music Worcester’s project to present live performances of all the known works by J.S. Bach culminating in March 2035 on the 350th anniversary of his birth.“We could not be more excited for Simone Dinnerstein to headline the Second Annual BACHtoberfest Weekend,” said Music Worcester Executive Director Adrien Finlay. “As Music Worcester’s first Artist in Residence during the 2018-2019 season, she engaged deeply with our community and knows Greater Worcester like few others. Having her return to Mechanics Hall with Baroklyn, the string ensemble she founded and brought to Worcester for her most recent album, serves as an ideal way for Music Worcester to continue THE COMPLETE BACH programming.”Friday October 24, Dinnerstein will make her conducting debut, leading Baroklyn from the keyboard, performing Bach compositions from their recently released chart-topping album Complicité, which was recorded in Mechanics Hall. They will be joined by CONCORA (Connecticut Choral Arts) to perform the several choral cantatas including Es ist das Heil uns kommen her (BWV9) featuring guest mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano.Saturday afternoon October 25, Peter Krasinski will perform a selection of Bach’s organ works on Mechanic Hall’s iconic Hook Organ.Saturday evening, Ms. Dinnerstein will join long-time collaborator cellist Alexis Gerlach to bring a unique interpretation of J.S. Bach’s Viola da Gamba Sonatas alongside the complete Inventions and Sinfonias.Sunday afternoon October 26, the BACHtoberfest Choir will perform Cantatas BWV 29, 41, and 190. The Choir, led by Chris Shepard, artistic director of THE COMPLETE BACH, is composed of more than one hundred singers from around the country who gather for a weekend of rehearsals that culminates in the performance on the stage at Mechanics Hall. Singers interested in being part of the 2025 BACHtoberfest Choir can find information and applications at thecompletebach.org.On Sunday, November 2, violinist Kyung-Wha Chung, recognized as one of the leading performers of her generation, will appear in recital with pianist Kevin Kenner, performing works by Debussy, Schubert, Schoenberg, and Franck. This program is part of a limited eight-stop North American tour. Over the past six decades, Chung has built an international career connecting audiences through the expressive range of the violin. Her frequent recital partner, Kevin Kenner, earned top prizes at the 1990 Chopin Competition in Warsaw, as well as in the Tchaikovsky and Terence Judd Competitions.On Friday, November 7, Orchestre National de France brings an all-French program to Mechanics Hall in its Music Worcester debut under the baton of Cristian Mǎcelaru. Working with Grammy Award-winning Daniil Trifonov who The Times of London notes, is “without question the most astounding pianist of our age,” the Orchestre National de France will be playing repertoires that lie at the core of its identity: Maurice Ravel (to commemorate the 150th anniversary of his birth), Elsa Barraine, and Camille Saint-Saëns.Grammy Award-winning conductor Cristian Măcelaru is the Music Director Designate of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, where he leads his inaugural season as Music Director in 2025/26. The concert will include Ravel’s lush Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2, and the compact Second Symphony by Elsa Barraine. Daniil Trifonov won the Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Solo Album of 2018, was named Gramophone’s 2016 Artist of the Year and Musical America’s 2019 Artist of the Year. He was made a “Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres” by the French government in 2021.Grammy Nominated American Patchwork Quartet will perform at the Prior Performing Arts Center at Holy Cross on Friday, November 14. A co-presentation by Music Worcester and The Prior, the concert by American Patchwork Quartet blends timeless American folk songs with jazz sophistication, country twang, West African hypnotics, and East Asian ornamentation.The holiday season kicks off with the Worcester Chorus’s annual performance of Handel’s Messiah at Mechanics Hall on Saturday, December 6, and the Worcester Chorus Women’s Ensemble will present their annual Holiday Concert at Trinity Lutheran Church in Worcester on Sunday, December 21.Music Worcester has been bringing world-renowned musicians and ensembles to Central Massachusetts since its founding in 1858. Today, the organization regularly presents world-renowned orchestras, soloists, and ensembles from the worlds of classical, jazz, folk, world music, and dance to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.In 2024, Music Worcester launched THE COMPLETE BACH, an 11-year project to present live performances of all J.S. Bach’s known works. Music Worcester’s education and outreach initiatives include in-school workshops and masterclasses, and the availability of free and reduced-price tickets. In 2026, Dr. Everett McCorvey will serve as the Artist-in-Residence, a bi-annual program that establishes deep community relationships with an individual artist.Subscriptions for the 2025-2026 season are available with packages that include the full season, THE COMPLETE BACH packages, or Choose Your Own packages that start at just three events, as well as single tickets to all events on the 2025-2026 season. Tickets and information can be found at musicworcester.org###For Additional program information and photos contact:please contact:David Balsom/CK Communications Group 617.510.2316 -dbalsom@ckcommgroup.comAdam Klein/CK Communications Group 617.504.6156- adam@ckcommgroup.comFull calendar here*Part of THE COMPLETE BACH*Musicians of the Old Post RoadBach Cantatas BWV 170, 173, 209Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4 pmFirst Unitarian Church of Worcester--------*BACHTOBERFEST WEEKEND October 24-26All concerts at Mechanics Hall*CONCORA & Baroklyn, featuring Simone DinnersteinCantatas BWV 9, 82, 1053Friday, Oct. 24 at 8 pm*Peter Krasinski, organSaturday, Oct. 25 at 2 pm*Simone Dinnerstein, piano; Alexis Gerlach, celloInventions, Sinfonias, and Viola da Gamba SonatasSaturday, Oct. 25 at 8 pm*BACHtoberfest ChoirCantatas BWV 29, 41, 190Sunday, Oct. 26 at 4 pm--------Kyung-Wha Chung, violin with Kevin Kenner, pianoDebussy Violin Sonata in G minor, Schubert Fantasie in C major,Franck Sonata in A Major, Schoenberg Phantasy for ViolinSunday, Nov. 2 at 4 pmMechanics Hall--------Orchestre National de France & Daniil Trifonov, pianoElsa Barraine Symphony No. 2, Saint-Saëns Concerto No. 2Ravel Concerto in G, Ravel Daphnis & ChloéFriday, Nov. 7 at 8 pmMechanics Hall--------American Patchwork QuartetFriday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 pmPrior Performing Arts Center at Holy CrossCo-presented with The Prior Performing Arts Center--------Handel MessiahThe Worcester ChorusSaturday, Dec. 6 at 8 pmMechanics Hall--------Holiday ConcertWorcester Chorus Women’s EnsembleSunday, Dec. 21 at 4 pmTrinity Lutheran Church--------American Spiritual EnsembleStart of Everett McCorvey’s ResidencySaturday, Jan. 10 at 7 pmMechanics Hall--------*Bach Christmas OratorioThe Worcester Chorus with the Winchendon PlayersSaturday, Jan. 24 at 8 pmMechanics Hall--------Emmanuel Music*Bach Solo Cantatas, BWV 60, 158, 199Saturday, Feb. 21 at 8 pmCurtis Hall at Assumption University--------Aaron Diehl TrioFriday, Feb. 27 at 8 pmPrior Performing Arts Center at Holy Cross--------Refugee Orchestra ProjectSunday, March 1st at 5 pmMechanics Hall--------Nelson Goerner, pianoLiszt Ballade No. 2 & Valse oubliée No. 2Albéniz Iberia, Book IVThursday, March 5 at 7 pmCurtis Hall at Assumption University--------*BACH’S BIRTHDAY BASHAll concerts at Mechanics Hall*The SebastiansBrandenburg ConcertosFriday, March 20 at 8 pm*Keyboards Up ClosePiano and HarpsichordSaturday, March 21 at 4 pm*Worcester Chamber Music SocietyMusical Offering, Italian Concerto, and Toccata in F sharp minorFeaturing Randall Hodgkinson on pianoSaturday, March 21 at 8 pm*Cantatathon 2026BWV 3, 14, 121, 124, 144First Baptist Church Choir, Salisbury Singers, Voices of Concinnity with Consonare Choral Community, Worcester Children's ChorusSunday, March 22 at 4 pm--------Catherine Russell & Sean Mason DuoThursday, March 26 at 7 pmBrickBox Theater at JMAC--------Jordi Savall: Un Mar de MusicasEarly Music icon leads Hespèrion XXI in works from trans-Atlantic crossingsSaturday, April 11 at 7:30 pmMechanics Hall--------Alexandre Kantorow, pianoLiszt – Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen S. 179 (Variations on Bach’s BWV 12), Medtner – Piano Sonata in F minor Op. 5, Chopin – Prelude in C-sharp Minor, Op. 45, Scriabin – Piano Sonata No. 10, Op. 70, Beethoven – Piano Sonata No. 32Saturday, April 17 at 8 pmMechanics Hall--------FREDERICK: Cantata on the Life of Frederick DouglassComposed by Brian StoryWorcester Chorus, Clark University Choir & New England Repertory OrchestraConducted by Cailin Marcel Manson with Malcom J. Merriweather soloistSaturday, April 25 at 8 pmMechanics Hall--------I Rise: Women in SongWorcester Chorus Women’s Ensemble & CantilenaComposed by Reena EsmailFriday, May 8 at 8 pmTrinity Lutheran Church--------Dance Theatre of HarlemSaturday, May 9 at 7:30 pmHanover TheatreCo-presented with The Hanover Theatre

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.