Bitpress Launches QCPress: Revolutionary Automated Quality Control Solution with Comprehensive Correction Capabilities

New Platform Delivers Intelligent QC Against Any Specification; Seamless Integration with VideoPress, AudioPress and SubPress for Automated Issue Correction

QCPress represents a fundamental shift in quality control. We moved beyond simple detection to deep analysis and intelligent correction, saving time, reducing costs, and elevating quality standards.” — Russ Moffat, Bitpress

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitpress, a leading provider of automated media workflow solutions, today announced the launch of QCPress , an innovative automated quality control platform.QCPress transforms traditional quality control workflows by offering fully customizable testing capabilities against virtually any specification, delivering powerful automation tools right out of the box. QCPress seamlessly integrates with VideoPress AudioPress and SubPress enabling automatic source file analysis and correction of many detected issues without manual intervention.Proven at Scale: The launch of QCPress follows a successful partnership with BBC Studios, where Bitpress demonstrated the platform's capabilities at an unprecedented scale. In just two weeks, the system processed over 90,000 titles from BBC Studios' extensive media library, providing comprehensive insights into the quality and condition of each asset.BBC Studios' vast catalog presented significant challenges, including decades of broadcast TV content with multiple aspect ratios, varying specifications, and legacy metadata. Many assets were created using legacy formats and standards, making cataloging, optimization, and monetization complex and time-consuming.Leveraging VideoPress and its intelligent catalog analysis capabilities, Bitpress delivered detailed insights into:Color (colr) atoms, audio tracks, and sound fieldsLogo identificationFrame rates, aspect ratios, and ad breaksResolution and format specificationsDiscrepancies between stored metadata and analyzed resultsThe automated process successfully identified metadata inconsistencies and flagged assets requiring manual QA or reformatting, providing BBC Studios with the visibility needed to optimize and preserve assets with confidence while accelerating time-to-market for content distribution. QCPress gives content providers confidence in their catalog eliminating media rejection and generating a faster time to revenue for now and future distribution.Key QCPress Innovations Include:Intelligent Catalog Analysis – Proprietary logging system delivering 38 data points per asset for precise technical insights and status reporting.Customizable Status Rules – Define rules that align QC processes with specific business needs and quality standards.Seamless Integration – Direct API and comprehensive UI modules for simplified asset management, real-time status, result details, and reporting capabilities.Cloud-Powered Scalability – Built on secure AWS infrastructure for fast, reliable analysis of massive content libraries while maintaining enterprise-grade security.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.