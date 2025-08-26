Bitpress Launches QCPress: Revolutionary Automated Quality Control Solution with Comprehensive Correction Capabilities
New Platform Delivers Intelligent QC Against Any Specification; Seamless Integration with VideoPress, AudioPress and SubPress for Automated Issue Correction
QCPress transforms traditional quality control workflows by offering fully customizable testing capabilities against virtually any specification, delivering powerful automation tools right out of the box. QCPress seamlessly integrates with VideoPress, AudioPress and SubPress enabling automatic source file analysis and correction of many detected issues without manual intervention.
Proven at Scale: The launch of QCPress follows a successful partnership with BBC Studios, where Bitpress demonstrated the platform's capabilities at an unprecedented scale. In just two weeks, the system processed over 90,000 titles from BBC Studios' extensive media library, providing comprehensive insights into the quality and condition of each asset.
BBC Studios' vast catalog presented significant challenges, including decades of broadcast TV content with multiple aspect ratios, varying specifications, and legacy metadata. Many assets were created using legacy formats and standards, making cataloging, optimization, and monetization complex and time-consuming.
Leveraging VideoPress and its intelligent catalog analysis capabilities, Bitpress delivered detailed insights into:
Color (colr) atoms, audio tracks, and sound fields
Logo identification
Frame rates, aspect ratios, and ad breaks
Resolution and format specifications
Discrepancies between stored metadata and analyzed results
The automated process successfully identified metadata inconsistencies and flagged assets requiring manual QA or reformatting, providing BBC Studios with the visibility needed to optimize and preserve assets with confidence while accelerating time-to-market for content distribution. QCPress gives content providers confidence in their catalog eliminating media rejection and generating a faster time to revenue for now and future distribution.
Key QCPress Innovations Include:
Intelligent Catalog Analysis – Proprietary logging system delivering 38 data points per asset for precise technical insights and status reporting.
Customizable Status Rules – Define rules that align QC processes with specific business needs and quality standards.
Seamless Integration – Direct API and comprehensive UI modules for simplified asset management, real-time status, result details, and reporting capabilities.
Cloud-Powered Scalability – Built on secure AWS infrastructure for fast, reliable analysis of massive content libraries while maintaining enterprise-grade security.
