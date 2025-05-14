BITPRESS ENGAGED BY BBC STUDIOS TO ANALYZE 90,000 MEDIA ASSETS IN JUST TWO WEEKS

BBC Studios Enlists Bitpress to Modernize and Monetize Massive Media Library

Bitpress has enabled us to prioritize restoration, reformatting, and distribution efficiently, said VP of Media Distribution Nerve Operations/Fast Channels and Operational Transformation at BBC.” — Jay Jaxon, VP BBC

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massive Library Audit: Bitpress analyzed over 90,000 BBC Studios media assets—spanning decades of film and TV content—in only two weeks.Enhanced Metadata Accuracy: Bitpress’ intelligent catalog analysis revealed 38 detailed data points per asset and identified inaccuracies in existing metadata and video mastering.Cloud-Powered Efficiency: Using AWS cloud infrastructure and machine learning, Bitpress streamlined source analysis at unprecedented speed and scale.Optimized Monetization: BBC Studios can now efficiently monetize their library by identifying which assets need restoration, reformatting, or optimization.Bitpress, a leading provider of cloud-based media processing automation solutions, has partnered with BBC Studios to analyze and optimize its extensive media library. In just two weeks, Bitpress processed over 90,000 titles, providing BBC Studios with comprehensive insights into the quality and condition of each asset.BBC Studios' vast catalog included decades of broadcast TV content, featuring multiple aspect ratios, varying specs, outdated meta data. Many of these assets were created using legacy formats and inconsistent standards, making it difficult to catalog, optimize, or monetize them quickly or effectively.Leveraging VideoPress and its new intelligent catalog analysis offered detailed insights into:• Color atoms, audio tracks, and sound fields• Frame rates, aspect ratios, and ad breaks• Resolution and format specificationsThe automated process identified metadata inconsistencies and flagged assets requiring manual QA or reformatting. With this newfound visibility, BBC Studios can optimize or preserve assets with confidence, accelerating their ability to bring content to market.Revolutionary Media Analysis at Scale“Bitpress' automation capabilities have redefined how media companies manage and monetize their libraries,” said Morgan Holly, Founding Partner. “Our platform enables large-scale content analysis and normalization in record time, delivering valuable insights that would take months with traditional methods. We’re proud to help BBC Studios maximize the potential of their archive.”Key Innovations That Made It Possible• Intelligent Catalog Analysis: Proprietary logging system delivering 38 data points per asset, uncovering metadata inaccuracies and providing precise status reporting.• Customizable Status Rules: BBC Studios-defined rules flagging content issues with clear status mapping.• Seamless Integration: API support for audit requests with optional UI modules for simplified asset management and reporting.• Cloud-Powered Scalability: Secure, scalable processing with AWS cloud infrastructure, enabling fast, reliable analysis of massive content libraries.About BBC StudiosBBC Studios is the main commercial arm of BBC Commercial Ltd. Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, the business is built on two operating areas: the Content Studio, which produces, invests and distributes TV and audio globally and Media & Streaming, with BBC branded channels, services including UKTV, bbc.com and BritBox International and joint ventures in the UK and internationally. The business made more than 2,800 hours of award-winning British programmes last year for a wide range of UK and global broadcasters and platforms. Its content is internationally recognised across a broad range of genres and specialisms, and includes world-famous brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, the Planet series, Bluey and Doctor Who.BBC Studios Website: https://www.bbcstudios.com BBC Studio Press Office: https://twitter.com/BBCStudiosPress BBC Studios X: https://twitter.com/bbcstudios BBC Studios Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bbc-studios/ BBC Studios Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcstudios/ About BitpressBitpress has a singular mission: To revolutionize post production with automation tools that quickly and seamlessly transform content libraries into distribution-ready assets for any platform. Our automated workflows not only save significant time and money, but also elevate quality standards. Harnessing the power of intelligent automation, machine learning, and massive cloud scale, our clients are able to rapidly monetize their content by automating traditionally laborious processes. We have a history of innovation through automation. We consistently deliver top-tier content quality and user interfaces, placing our customers' needs at the forefront of every stage in our software development.

