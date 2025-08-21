WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Violent Criminal Alien with 38 Arrests and 15 Convictions

Other ICE arrests include pedophiles, drug traffickers, and violent criminals

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrests of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens—including an illegal alien with 38 arrests and 15 convictions. Other worst of the worst arrested included pedophiles, drug traffickers, and violent criminal illegal aliens.

“One of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE yesterday had 38 prior arrests and 15 convictions, including sexual assault, aggravated assault, and burglary,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under the Biden Administration, serial criminal illegal aliens were allowed to terrorize Americans. We are restoring law and order and putting the safety of Americans first. No longer is America a safe haven for the world’s criminals.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Jonatan Monzon-Olivares, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala with 38 prior arrests and 15 convictions, including sexual assault, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, possession of stolen property, and obstructing justice.

Pedro Carrillo-Miranda, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of a sex offense against a child – fondling.

Lloyd Tinashe HweHwe, a criminal illegal alien from Zimbabwe convicted of intoxicated manslaughter

Trong Ho Luong, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam convicted of manufacturing and delivering cocaine and MDMA.