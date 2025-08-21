Displayit Expands Popular Reveal Banner Stand Line with Four New Sizes

New tabletop and large-format Reveal banners help businesses and schools create eye-catching displays in any space.

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Displayit, a leading provider of trade show and event display solutions, is expanding its popular Reveal banner stand line with four new sizes, giving customers more options to create impactful, professional event graphics.The original 33" x 83.5" Reveal retractable banner has been a customer favorite for years. Building on its success, the line now includes two tabletop models (8.5" x 11" and 11" x 17") and two larger formats (39" and 47"), offering versatile banner display options for both small and large events.The tabletop banners are ideal for college fairs, recruiting events, and other spaces where a portable display is needed. The larger banners provide businesses and organizations the ability to make a bold statement at trade shows, conferences, and other professional gatherings, ensuring their brand stands out.“Adding new sizes to the Reveal banner line gives our customers the flexibility to create impactful displays at any event,” said Molly Engle, Director of Product & Inventory Management at Displayit.Whether it’s a tabletop banner for an intimate event or a large-format retractable banner for a trade show, the Reveal line delivers high-quality graphics, easy setup, and professional results.Explore the complete Reveal banner family here Browse all Displayit trade show displays here

