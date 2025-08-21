LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Listing of Little Brave Lodge, the Crown Jewel of Bachelor Gulch

Horizon Drive Estate Is the Only Gated Home in Bachelor Gulch and One of the Largest Ski-In, Ski-Out Homesites in the Country

BEAVER CREEK, CO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) proudly announces the listing of Little Brave Lodge, an exquisite mountain modern residence in Bachelor Gulch, for $24,900,000. Represented by Anna Menz, the estate located at 494 Horizon Drive is tucked away on an 8.61-acre private parcel with direct ski-in, ski-out and hike-in, hike-out access to Beaver Creek’s world-class terrain via the Little Brave ski run.

Perched at a comfortable elevation of 8,670 feet, this is the only custom Bachelor Gulch home to offer its own security gate for exclusive privacy from its location at the top of the desirable community. Positioned at the intersection of the Rough Lock and Little Brave ski runs, this home has direct ski access to Arrowhead, Bachelor Gulch, and Upper Beaver Creek ski lifts.

This multi-generational home comfortably sleeps up to twenty people, making it ideal for large families and hosting friends at a luxe mountain retreat. The expansive great room offers towering ceilings and flows effortlessly between the open kitchen and two dining areas, all while capturing the majestic peaks of the Gore Range mountains.

Six fireplaces throughout the home mean that cozy spaces are around every turn, including the welcoming hearth room next to the gourmet kitchen. Oversized windows in the living room frame picturesque views of the Gore Range, and a wraparound deck is perfect for taking in afternoon alpenglow. The resort-inspired primary suite boasts double closets, a soaking tub, and a private deck with breathtaking mountain views from its location adjacent to the office suite.

According to Menz, “This is truly a magnificent home, offering timeless mountain modern architecture, and every detail was considered during construction. If you are in search of true privacy without sacrificing the conveniences of resort living, Little Brave Lodge is an extraordinary opportunity.”

After a day of mountain adventure, relax in the spacious home theater, open a bottle of wine in the humidified, temperature-controlled wine cellar, or recharge in the steam room. The lower-level family room has a wet bar, pool table, and fireplace for cozy evenings at home. There is plenty of storage for skis, helmets, and gear in the ski room adjacent to the butler’s pantry, and the ski racks in the garage keep equipment organized during the off-season.

The expansive outdoor entertaining space includes a dining area, fire pit, and custom hot tub for relaxing under the starry Colorado skies. With exquisite touches ranging from hide-covered walls to custom horn sconces to leather-wrapped banisters, this home boasts luxury at every turn. A Savant smart home system, air conditioning throughout the home, and elevator connecting all three levels provide convenience.

Crissy Rumford, Vice President and Managing Broker with LIV SIR, adds “Anna Menz was an integral member of the original team who helped bring Bachelor Gulch to life, playing a formative role in establishing its reputation as one of the Vail Valley’s most prestigious gated communities. Her deep-rooted history with the neighborhood, combined with her first-hand, institutional market knowledge and unwavering professionalism, uniquely position her to represent this exceptional property. The home she is bringing to market is an embodiment of Bachelor Gulch’s rare elegance and enduring allure. There is simply no one better suited to guide the transfer of this legacy home to its new owner, and I am immensely proud to have Anna on our team.”

Property Details: https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-82671-tj3s6p/494-horizon-drive-avon-co-81620

Property Photo Link: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/C3TWIKMRca

Property Video Link: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/2F3SQsFmbC

Photo/Video Credit: Macky Bowlin, 360 Productions

