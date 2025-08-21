Kate Torode Releases Darkly Funny Debut Novel Exploring Midlife Reinvention

Book Author

Chicken Nugget Girl and Other Midlife Traumas blends sharp wit, heartfelt storytelling, and the messy realities of starting over

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Kate Torode announces the release of her debut novel, Chicken Nugget Girl and Other Midlife Traumas, a work of fiction that offers an unflinching yet humorous look at one woman’s unexpected journey toward self-discovery.The story centers on Mallory Reynolds, a thirty-eight-year-old who appears to have it all together marriage, a stable corporate job, and the image of success. Beneath the surface, she’s overextended, quietly unraveling, and deeply committed to maintaining the illusion that everything is fine. One day, she stops pretending. With no plan, limited savings, and an arguably unnecessary surplus of oat milk, she leaves her job at OmniGenTech and sets out to reinvent herself through writing, art, and radical honesty.As Mallory faces imposter syndrome, her mother’s guilt trips, and an ill-timed plumbing disaster, she begins a wry, chaotic, and surprisingly tender exploration of joy, truth, and authenticity.“This book grew out of my fascination with those turning points in life where you decide to dismantle what you’ve built in search of something more real,” said Torode. “I wanted to explore how humor and vulnerability can coexist during the most uncertain chapters of our lives.”About the AuthorKate Torode is the author of Chicken Nugget Girl and Other Midlife Traumas, blending sharp wit with emotional depth. When she’s not writing, she is often painting, people-watching, or transforming everyday chaos into art and comedy. This is her first novel.Chicken Nugget Girl and Other Midlife Traumas is available now in print and eBook formats.Call to ActionTo learn more about the book or to purchase a copy, visit:Amazon Link : https://www.amazon.com/CHICKEN-NUGGET-GIRL-Kate-torode-ebook/dp/B0FM8QZRR1

