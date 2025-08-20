Palms Up Leadership by Rich C. Plumery Redefines Leadership for the Modern Workplace

Palms Up Leadership: Developing Our Future Leaders Rich C. Plumery

"Palms Up Leadership" by Rich Plumery offers a bold framework to empower teams, fight burnout, and redefine leadership through trust, service, and resilience.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where burnout, remote environments, emerging technologies and experience gaps challenge us at every level of the workforce, a bold new leadership framework emerges. Palms Up Leadership : Developing Our Future Leaders by a senior executive, and business turnaround specialist, Rich Plumery is more than a book—it’s a call to transform the way we lead, work, and grow.Drawing on over 40 years of experience leading global infrastructure projects, launching tactical startups with Navy SEAL Team Six members, and performance coaching for elite professional athletes in every sport, Plumery introduces a leadership model designed for real-world impact. His three tenets—Enable, Engage, Embrace—offer a practical roadmap for creating empowered, resilient, and deeply connected teams.“Leadership isn’t about control. It’s about lifting others with serving, supporting and protecting hands,” says Plumery. “The best leaders don’t demand authority—they earn trust by showing up, serving first, and staying humble.”In this groundbreaking book, readers will learn how to:• Lead transformational change in high-pressure environments• Replace burnout culture with trust, mentorship, and psychological safety• Navigate current challenges, such as wisdom loss due to our aging demographics• Build engaged, mission-driven teams—onsite or remote• Apply elite coaching strategies used by top athletes and military leaders• Turn personal setbacks into strategic leadership breakthroughsEarly readers have praised the book as "a rare blend of memoir, business manual, and leadership philosophy," and "an essential guide for anyone serious about building sustainable, people-first organizations."Rich Plumery's journey—from overcoming addictions and nearly losing his life in the Maui fires, to reshaping one of the world’s largest engineering firms—infuses Palms Up Leadership with authenticity and urgency. His message is timely, his voice is experienced, and his framework is already making a measurable impact across industries.About the Author Rich C. Plumery is a veteran executive leader, entrepreneur, and international speaker with over four decades of experience in project delivery, organizational transformation, and business strategy. He currently serves as Senior Vice President of Project Delivery for AECOM’s largest division and is the founder of the Palms Up Leadership™ movement.Book Details:Title: Palms Up Leadership: Developing Our Future LeadersAuthor: Rich C. PlumeryPublisher: USA Publishing HubGenre: Business / Leadership / Personal DevelopmentAvailability: Now available on Amazon and major online retailers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.