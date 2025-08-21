MSP Leonardtown Press Release 8/21/2025
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 21, 2025
On 8/13/2025, Tpr Oliva Flores conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Pegg Road, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Shane Robert Sorrells, 30 of Nanjemoy, MD, had an extraditable warrant through Orange County, VA. Sorrells was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged as a Fugitive From Justice – VA.
On 8/18/2025, TFC Engleman responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Jason Eric Banks Jr, 29 of Leonardtown, MD stole over $100.00 worth of goods. Banks Jr was issued a criminal citation for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.
The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:
- On 8/14/2025, Dewayne Karon Moses, 50 of Forestville, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju
- On 8/16/2025, Emily Marie Miesowitz, 26 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer
- On 8/18/2025, Brooklyn Aubrey Hall, 19 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps
- On 8/19/2025, Vincent Thomas Curry Gray, 35 of Washington, DC was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 8/12/2025, Terrod Lamar Branson, 26 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Spruell for Rape First Degree, Rape Second Degree, Sex Offense Third Degree, Sex Abuse Minor/Cont Course Conduct x3, Second Degree Assault x3, Rape First Degree – Child Under 13 Years, Rape Second Degree – Without Consent x2, Rape Second Degree – Child Under 14 Years, and Sex Offense Third Degree – Child Under 14 Years x2
- On 8/14/2025, Jayda Amora Berry, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 8/17/2025, Nicole Michelle Brown, 24 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Theft Less Than $100
- On 8/17/2025, Nathan Dean Dugan McKay, 25 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
- On 8/18/2025, Shelbee Lee Dixon, 29 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer for FTA: Driving without a required license
