Data Foundation President Discusses Government Data Trust and Crime Statistics on CNN This Morning

CNN This Morning on 8/21/2025 Data Foundation

ICYMI: Nick Hart calls for radical transparency to build trust in federal data amid debate over crime, labor statistics

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nick Hart, President and CEO of the Data Foundation, called for greater government transparency in data collection and reporting during an appearance on CNN This Morning with Audie Cornish today ( full segment ), emphasizing that federal agencies must proactively earn public trust rather than expect it."It's not incumbent on the American people to automatically trust government's data," Hart said during the segment discussing crime statistics and federal data reliability. "It's incumbent on government to prove why the American people and businesses should trust that data. So we need better transparency about government data."Hart's appearance came amid ongoing debates about crime data and federal reporting, where he emphasized the need for political leaders and the public to have confidence in government data sources. "When our political leaders don't trust the numbers, it's a little bit of a problem," Hart said.Hart briefly explained the complexity of crime data collection, noting that while crime underreporting is a legitimate concern, robust systems exist to address this challenge. However, the multiple systems can lead to varying interpretations of crime trends. He highlighted the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey as an example of how federal agencies work to capture both reported and unreported incidents through household surveys. At the local level, Washington, D.C. also maintains decades of open data on crime reports for citizens through its website opendata.dc.gov.Key Points from Hart's Appearance:--The importance of understanding different data sources and their methodologies when evaluating statistics--Recognition that crime underreporting exists, but federal agencies have established mechanisms to account for this through comprehensive surveys--The need for government to proactively build trust through transparency rather than expecting automatic acceptance of dataHart also addressed broader concerns about data trust in government, referencing his experience at the White House Office of Management and Budget and emphasizing the Trump administration's previous commitment to federal data transparency through the 10-Year Federal Data Strategy that the White House under President Trump first established in 2019.In follow-up comments, Hart emphasized that effective transparency goes beyond simply making datasets available online, requiring agencies to proactively address potential concerns about data accuracy through comprehensive disclosure of how information is collected, processed, and updated.The appearance comes as the Data Foundation continues its mission to promote accessible, trustworthy data and evidence-informed public policy across all levels of government.Watch the full CNN This Morning segment: https://vimeo.com/1112044798 ###Related Resources:-- Data Foundation Statement on Trustworthiness in Federal Statistics -- Statement on the Appointment of Mark Calabria as Chief Statistician of the United StatesAbout the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. that champions the use of open data and evidence-informed public policy to make society better for everyone. As a nonpartisan think tank, we conduct research, collaborative thought leadership, and advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data. Our activities proactively address emerging data-related needs in the country with the goal of devising realistic solutions, accelerating policy coordination, and advancing innovation. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and received 4-Stars from Charity Navigator. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org . (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.