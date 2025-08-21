$11M Awarded to Clean Hydrogen Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $11 million has been awarded to five clean hydrogen research and development projects. The awarded projects will demonstrate new technology designs, cost reductions associated with clean hydrogen storage and distribution, evaluate large-scale clean hydrogen storage opportunities, and deploy zero-emission hydrogen-powered transportation. Today’s announcement helps to address key barriers to the wider adoption of clean hydrogen as a potential solution to decarbonize industrial processes, hard-to-electrify sectors, such as transportation, and for grid support in the State’s energy transition.

“New York’s investments in clean hydrogen are helping to unlock this emerging resource as a potential contributor to the state’s affordable, abundant, and reliable energy system,” Governor Hochul said. “Advancing alternative fuels like clean hydrogen will grow our clean energy economy while reducing emissions statewide.”

The projects were selected through the Advanced Fuels and Thermal Energy Research Program administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), which provides funding for clean fuel innovation projects that help to decarbonize industrial processes, integrate clean fuel production with renewable energy, and demonstrate clean fuel power generation systems to support the grid reliability. Beyond grid support, the awarded projects will demonstrate how clean hydrogen can help to reduce various emissions, including carbon, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter, from industrial processes and transportation in congested areas, helping to improve public health near transit hubs, industrial corridors, and hospitals — including in disadvantaged communities, as defined by the New York State Climate Justice Working Group criteria.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “We are proud to partner with these companies that have been awarded for their bold vision in advancing clean hydrogen as part of New York’s energy transition. These innovative projects are catalysts for development that will lower costs, grow the economy, and make this resource a viable solution as part of a diversified clean energy mix for all New Yorkers.

The awarded projects include:

GTI Energy was awarded over $220,000 to evaluate New York’s geological hydrogen storage potential to support large-scale, long-duration energy storage through site-specific studies to inform statewide infrastructure planning.

was awarded over $220,000 to evaluate New York’s geological hydrogen storage potential to support large-scale, long-duration energy storage through site-specific studies to inform statewide infrastructure planning. National Grid Ventures was awarded $2 million to install the first commercially deployed, 100 percent hydrogen-fueled linear generator at National Grid’s Northport Power Plant in Fort Salonga. It will be tested for one year to demonstrate its benefits in improving air quality and grid reliability.

was awarded $2 million to install the first commercially deployed, 100 percent hydrogen-fueled linear generator at National Grid’s Northport Power Plant in Fort Salonga. It will be tested for one year to demonstrate its benefits in improving air quality and grid reliability. Plug Power Inc. was awarded $2 million to partner with Verne to co-develop new hydrogen distribution trailers with cryo-compressed storage technologies, which can reduce cost, improve efficiency, and enable clean hydrogen deployment for small to mid-sized warehouse and distribution center customers in New York.

was awarded $2 million to partner with Verne to co-develop new hydrogen distribution trailers with cryo-compressed storage technologies, which can reduce cost, improve efficiency, and enable clean hydrogen deployment for small to mid-sized warehouse and distribution center customers in New York. Stony Brook University was awarded over $4.9 million for a low-pressure, ambient-temperature hydrogen storage system at Northwell Health Hospital to improve resilience and reliability of the healthcare systems operation.

was awarded over $4.9 million for a low-pressure, ambient-temperature hydrogen storage system at Northwell Health Hospital to improve resilience and reliability of the healthcare systems operation. SWITCH Maritime LLC was awarded $2 million to develop and demonstrate New York’s first hydrogen fuel cell-electric ferry to provide zero-emission transportation on New York City waterways.

New York State Department of Public Service CEO Rory M. Christian said, “Congratulations to these award-winning companies that will be moving clean hydrogen ahead to help with New York’s energy transition. These cutting-edge projects will help hydrogen become a more viable, affordable solution to New York’s clean energy economy.”

Long Island Power Authority Chief Executive Officer Carrie Meek Gallagher said, “LIPA is proud to support this groundbreaking hydrogen-fueled linear generator project that positions Long Island at the forefront of clean energy innovation. This pilot project reflects our commitment to advancing dispatchable, zero-emission technologies essential to meeting New York’s climate goals and enhancing reliability. This exciting partnership with National Grid Ventures is bringing together stakeholders across the state to shape a more resilient, reliable, and carbon-free electric grid.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “Investing in clean hydrogen is a pivotal step toward forging a cleaner and more resilient future for all New Yorkers. By supporting these forward-looking projects from transportation across our waterways to resilient hospital systems we’re not just advancing innovation; we’re ensuring that the benefits flow to communities too often left behind. Clean hydrogen also has the potential to lower energy costs for ratepayers by improving efficiency and reducing reliance on more expensive fossil fuels, helping families save money while contributing to a healthier environment.”

GTI Energy President and CEO Paula Gant said, “Realizing hydrogen's full potential as a long-duration energy storage solution requires visionary planning rooted in science and collaboration. NYSERDA’s leadership in energy innovation makes them an ideal partner for advancing the strategic, forward-looking solutions we need to build resilient energy systems that drive long-term economic growth.”

National Grid Ventures, US President Will Hazelip said, “The first-of-its-kind commercial deployment of a green hydrogen linear generator at our Northport power plant is a big step forward in advancing new energy resources. This innovative, flameless technology will minimize emissions and run on clean hydrogen, with the ability to use other more accessible or affordable fuel sources as needed. At National Grid, we’re committed to building a stronger, more resilient energy system — and this pilot is another leap forward in that work.”

Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh said, “We look forward to partnering with Verne and NYSERDA on this project that will advance hydrogen distribution technology and make clean energy solutions more accessible to New York businesses.”

Stony Brook University President Andrea Goldsmith said, “As a recognized leader in energy storage, Stony Brook University is shaping the future of clean energy through innovation and research, including in this pioneering hydrogen storage project. The investment by NYSERDA to support this project will enable significant advances in flexible energy storage that can meet dynamic industrial and consumer demand. Demonstrating this novel technology in a hospital system will ensure that patients and healthcare workers are not subject to power outages or shortages in their critical care systems. This project reflects a collaboration between Stony Brook and seven industrial partners representing the entire hydrogen value chain, further strengthening New York’s leadership role in clean energy innovation.”

SWITCH Maritime Co-founder and CEO Pace Ralli said, “SWITCH aims to provide municipal ferry operators with viable zero-emission options to replace their aging, diesel-powered vessels. Funding from NYSERDA's Clean Hydrogen Innovation Program accelerates SWITCH’s ability to demonstrate a hydrogen-powered 150-passenger ferry for NYC waterways, without sacrificing operational performance. New York State is a powerhouse of innovation and climate action; we can’t think of a better place to launch this groundbreaking vessel.”

For more than fifty years, NYSERDA has been a trusted and objective resource for New Yorkers, taking on the critical role of energy planning and policy analysis, along with making investments that drive New York toward a more sustainable future. Today’s announcement builds on New York State’s ongoing investments in clean hydrogen and scaling it as a resource through a connected network of projects across the state. NYSERDA through its Advanced Fuels and Thermal Energy Research Program has awarded more than $11 million in fifteen clean hydrogen projects which include hydrogen production, manufacturing facility and different end uses since 2023.

NYSERDA’s Innovation and Research (I&R) program is deploying approximately $1.2 billion over 15 years as direct research investments and commercialization support. To date, more than $800 million in investments have supported more than 700 companies and made approximately 300 products commercially available to individuals, businesses, and utilities.

The projects are funded through the State’s 10-year, $6 billion Clean Energy Fund.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State’s climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.