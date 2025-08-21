10 Heimerl & Lammers Attorneys Named to Best Lawyers® 2026 List

Attorneys from Heimerl & Lammers honored in Best Lawyers® and Ones to Watch® 2026 for excellence in family law, injury law, and workers’ compensation law.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heimerl & Lammers is proud to announce that ten of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in Americaand Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America. These honors reflect outstanding legal skill, a strong reputation among peers, and continued excellence across family law, workers’ compensation, and personal injury litigation. Since its inception in 1983, Best Lawyershas become widely regarded as the definitive resource for identifying top legal talent. Recognition is based entirely on peer review, ensuring that every attorney listed has earned the trust and respect of other leading professionals in their field.Honorees — The Best Lawyers in America2026Kathryn M. Lammers – Family LawAndrew Haugen – Family LawCarlo E. Faccini – Family LawBenjamin Heimerl – Workers’ Compensation Law – ClaimantsMichael B. Lammers – Personal Injury Litigation – PlaintiffsHonorees — Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America 2026Hunter Kinsey – Family LawCourtney Latcham – Family LawKyle Prouty – Family LawIngrid Wahlquist – Workers’ Compensation Law – ClaimantsScott Kruger – Personal Injury Litigation – PlaintiffsHeimerl & Lammers has served clients across Minnesota for nearly 25 years, providing trusted representation in family law, personal injury, and workers’ compensation. Known for its litigation strength, practical strategies, and client-first approach, the firm remains a leader in its core practice areas. Its injury division, 612-Injured , serves as the public face of the firm’s personal injury and workers’ compensation work, helping Minnesotans recover from accidents, workplace injuries, and unsafe conditions.For more information on Best Lawyersand its methodology, visit www.bestlawyers.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.