10 Heimerl & Lammers Attorneys Named to Best Lawyers® 2026 List
Attorneys from Heimerl & Lammers honored in Best Lawyers® and Ones to Watch® 2026 for excellence in family law, injury law, and workers’ compensation law.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heimerl & Lammers is proud to announce that ten of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. These honors reflect outstanding legal skill, a strong reputation among peers, and continued excellence across family law, workers’ compensation, and personal injury litigation.
Since its inception in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become widely regarded as the definitive resource for identifying top legal talent. Recognition is based entirely on peer review, ensuring that every attorney listed has earned the trust and respect of other leading professionals in their field.
Honorees — The Best Lawyers in America® 2026
Kathryn M. Lammers – Family Law
Andrew Haugen – Family Law
Carlo E. Faccini – Family Law
Benjamin Heimerl – Workers’ Compensation Law – Claimants
Michael B. Lammers – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Honorees — Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America 2026
Hunter Kinsey – Family Law
Courtney Latcham – Family Law
Kyle Prouty – Family Law
Ingrid Wahlquist – Workers’ Compensation Law – Claimants
Scott Kruger – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Heimerl & Lammers has served clients across Minnesota for nearly 25 years, providing trusted representation in family law, personal injury, and workers’ compensation. Known for its litigation strength, practical strategies, and client-first approach, the firm remains a leader in its core practice areas. Its injury division, 612-Injured, serves as the public face of the firm’s personal injury and workers’ compensation work, helping Minnesotans recover from accidents, workplace injuries, and unsafe conditions.
For more information on Best Lawyers® and its methodology, visit www.bestlawyers.com
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
