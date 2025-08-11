Katie Lammers Named a Notable Partner in Law by Twin Cities Business
Twin Cities Business honors Heimerl & Lammers partner Katie Lammers for exceptional leadership and impact in Minnesota family law.
In addition to her work within the firm, Lammers serves as Co-Chair of the 2025 AAML Divorce Camp, a statewide educational event for family law professionals. She was also recently accepted into the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a global association recognizing leading practitioners in family and matrimonial law.
"Katie’s leadership has been instrumental in the continued development and stability of
our family law practice. Her ability to balance high-level strategy with day-to-day
mentorship is unmatched," added Kyle Prouty, Family Law Partner.
The Notable Partners in Law feature will appear in the August/September 2025 issue of Twin Cities Business and online at tcbmag.com.
For more information about Katie Lammers and Heimerl & Lammers, visit https://hllawfirm.com.
