Friendship as Wellness: The Friendship Institute Declares Connection the New Self-Care

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Honor of International Friendship Month and Self-Care Awareness Month, the Friendship Institute Launches Connection Coach Certification ™ to Tackle Loneliness with Practical SolutionsMindfulness, movement, and morning routines may dominate the wellness conversation, but science tells a different story: meaningful connection could be the most powerful—and most overlooked—form of self-care.This September, which marks both International Friendship Month and Self-Care Awareness Month, The Friendship Institute is reframing wellness with a bold new declaration: connection is the new self-care.At the heart of this movement is the launch of the Connection Coach Certification™, a first-of-its-kind training that equips people to foster deeper, healthier relationships at work, home, and in the community. The Certification, rooted in the Institute’s Friendship IQ ™ framework, is designed to help professionals build and sustain meaningful connections—the kinds that promote health, reduce stress, and support long-term well-being.“We’ve been told self-care is something you do alone—a bath, a break, a boundary,” says Donna Brighton, co-founder of The Friendship Institute. “But true self-care also means letting yourself be seen, heard, and supported by others. Connection is not a bonus. It’s a biological need.”3 Practical Ways to Practice Connection as Self-Care1. Start with Micro-Moments of PresenceWell-being doesn’t require hours-long coffee meet-ups. A “thinking of you” message, a voice note, or a meaningful check-in can interrupt isolation and strengthen bonds.2. Make Friendship Part of Your RoutineTreat connection like any other wellness habit. Set a weekly reminder to reach out—let someone know they matter.3. Be the First to Open UpFriendship grows at the speed of vulnerability. Share something real—a struggle or dream—you’ve been holding back. It creates space for true connection.Why Connection Is the CureLoneliness has been shown to be more dangerous than smoking, yet millions suffer silently. Despite constant digital communication, many professionals lack deep, sustaining friendships.The Connection Coach Certification™ responds to this gap with a clear path forward. Participants learn how to:• Build psychological safety and belonging within teams• Facilitate authentic connection that supports well-being and productivity• Guide individuals through the Friendship Framework and Civility Index • Create ripple effects of connection in workplaces, communities, and homes“Friendship is not fluff. It’s a fundamental pillar of personal and organizational wellness,” says Russell Greenfield, M.D., co-founder and integrative medicine physician specializing in wellness. “When leaders and teams embrace connection as a core practice, they reduce stress, boost resilience, and unlock better health outcomes.”A Legacy Rooted in FriendshipMost people don’t realize that September has long been recognized as International Friendship Month, thanks to the historic work of the Oddfellows, an organization founded to fight loneliness in the 19th century. The Friendship Institute continues that legacy with modern, research-driven tools to meet the growing connection crisis.“Loneliness isn’t cured with a to-do list or with mandatory get-togethers. It requires intentional and meaningful connection,” says co-founder Lisa Grimes. “Our Connection Coaches™ are trained to create space for friendships to flourish—at work and beyond. The ROI is a bonus!”Who Is the Certification For?This program is ideal for:• HR leaders and wellness professionals• Coaches, therapists, and consultants• Team leaders and managers• Anyone committed to fostering real human connection in our disconnected worldThe InvitationTo learn more about the Connection Coach Certification™, explore Friendship IQ™, or download free resources on friendship and well-being, visit www.friendshipinstitute.org Self-care without connection is incomplete—and friendship may be the most powerful medicine of all.About the Friendship InstituteThe Friendship Institute is a research-based organization dedicated to helping people build richer, more meaningful friendships. Created to counter the silent epidemic of loneliness, the Institute is on a bold mission to help ten million people cultivate deeper, life-giving connections.We combine science and soul to make friendship a skill, not a stroke of luck. Through the Friendship Matters™ podcast, the Connection Coach Certification™, workshops, and tools like the Civility Index™, the Institute equips busy professionals with science-backed strategies to promote belonging and well-being.Learn more at www.friendshipinstitute.org Contact: Lisa GrimesEmail: PR@friendshipinstitute.orgWebsite: https://friendshipinstitute.org

