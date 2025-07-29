Friendship Institute Calls for a Global Friendship Reset on July 30, International Friendship Day

Co-Founders of The Friendship Institute

As Loneliness Surges and Workplace Disconnection Grows, the Friendship Institute Launches Bold New Tools for Building Meaningful Relationships

Loneliness is a public health crisis and an invisible cost to workplace performance. The antidote is deeper, intentional friendships that renew health, add meaning to life, and transform how we lead.” — Russell Greenfield, MD, co-founder

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world that has never been more connected yet often feels more isolated, the Friendship Institute invites the world to pause and ask a transformative question: What kind of friend am I? Created to counter the silent epidemic of loneliness, the Friendship Institute is on a bold mission to help ten million people cultivate deeper, life-giving friendships. On International Friendship Day, July 30, the Institute invites everyone to invest in their relational well-being as seriously as they do their physical and mental health.“Loneliness is not just personal,” says Russell Greenfield, M.D., co-founder of the Friendship Institute. “It is a public health crisis and an invisible cost to workplace performance. The antidote is not more scrolling or surface-level interactions. It is deeper, intentional friendships that renew health, add meaning to life, and transform how we live and lead. In fact, research shows that strong, supportive friendships can have a greater impact on your health than quitting smoking or losing weight. That’s how vital connection really is.”The Friendship Institute’s work is rooted in science and soul. At the heart of their work is Friendship IQ, a research-informed framework that blends emotional, social, moral, and relational intelligence. It helps individuals become better friends by design—not by chance—and grow more meaningful connections that last. Their workshops, podcast (Friendship Matters), and assessment tools such as the Civility Index ™ are designed for busy professionals who crave friendships with substance, not just small talk.“True friendship is not a luxury. It is a necessity for our health, for our happiness, and for how we show up in the world,” says Donna Brighton, co-founder of the Friendship Institute and organizational culture strategist. “In every corner of life—from the boardroom to the kitchen table—friendships shape our energy, our outlook, and even our longevity. Too often, we let connection become casual, something we’ll get to ‘when we have time.’ But friendship deserves priority, not proximity. It is the foundation of our resilience, the catalyst for creativity, and the antidote to isolation.”“Friendship—meaningful connection—influences every area of life,” says Lisa Grimes, co-founder of the Friendship Institute and seasoned executive leader. “At work, it fuels collaboration, productivity, retention, and innovation. At home, it builds resilience, joy, and trust. It all starts with one essential relationship—the one you have with yourself. You cannot show up fully for others if you are disconnected from your own worth. Friending yourself first is not selfish. It is foundational.”To mark International Friendship Day, the Institute is launching its signature virtual experience: The Friendship Bootcamp, a three-part series to help participants get F.I.T. for Friendship. Participants will learn practical ways to deepen existing friendships, make new ones, and avoid common pitfalls like transactional relationships or emotional burnout. The Friendship Bootcamp is open to individuals who want to prioritize social well-being.On July 30, the Friendship Institute encourages people to do more than send a quick message or forward a quote. Instead, take time to reconnect, repair, or reach out and reflect on what kind of friend you are becoming.Here are some ideas: Powerful Actions to Practice Real Friendship1. Express your appreciation. Let someone hear the warmth in your tone and the care in your voice as you tell them exactly what you admire or are grateful for in them. Or at least leave a voice text. Be specific and sincere.2. Reignite a connection. Reach out to someone who’s drifted from your orbit, not out of obligation, but because they still matter. Let intention—not guilt—guide the first word.3. Mend what matters. If a relationship feels strained or distant, be the one to break the silence. Apologize. Acknowledge. Begin again.To explore your own Friendship IQ, sign up for the Friendship Bootcamp, listen to the Friendship Matters podcast, or download the Civility Index™ at www.friendshipinstitute.org Because in a world that’s often distracted, distant, and divided, friendship is the most radical act of connection we have.About the Friendship InstituteThe Friendship Institute is a research-based organization dedicated to helping people build richer, more meaningful friendships. Through its signature Friendship IQ framework, workshops, podcast, and speaking engagements, the Institute equips individuals and organizations with the tools to foster social well-being, connection, and belonging. Learn more at www.friendshipinstitute.org

