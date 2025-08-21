Lisa Simmons Appointed Chairperson of Beacon Management Services Amid Continued Growth

Lisa Simmons

Industry professional transitions into new leadership position

As Chairperson, I look forward to working together to identify and attract the next generation of senior leadership to guide Beacon Management Services into the future.” — Lisa Simmons

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon Management Services, one of Georgia’s leading community association management companies, proudly announced the appointment of Lisa Simmons as Chairperson of the firm. Simmons, who co-founded the company in 2011 and has served as its President since its inception, will transition to a strategic leadership role focused on long-term innovation and growth.“As Chairperson, I look forward to working together to identify and attract the next generation of senior leadership to guide Beacon Management Services into the future. Building a strong, experienced executive team is critical to maintaining our growth trajectory and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”Beacon has grown into an industry powerhouse in Georgia and northern Alabama, currently managing over $15 billion in real estate assets and earning recognition from The Atlanta Business Chronicle for nine consecutive years as one of Georgia’s top management firms. The company has experienced double-digit growth across all sectors—including condominiums, townhomes, master-planned communities, mixed-use developments, and new home construction.Simmons is a 35-year real estate professional with deep expertise in both residential and commercial property sectors. Prior to launching Beacon, she was Vice President of FirstService Residential, where she helped establish the firm’s high-rise condominium division in Georgia. Earlier in her career, Simmons spent 13 years as Corporate Marketing Officer for Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ), overseeing branding and marketing for landmark projects such as Bank of America Plaza, Concourse Office Park, Wildwood, North Point MarketCenter, The Avenue retail centers and Cousins’ residential division.ABOUT BEACON MANAGEMENT SERVICESBeacon Management Services is a leading company with over $15 billion of assets under management. It offers comprehensive solutions to community associations, condominiums, commercial and mixed-use properties. Beacon continues to serve as a trusted partner for many of the nation’s most respected homebuilders and developers, including The Providence Group, Lennar, Century Communities, Fischer Homes, DRB Homes, D.R. Horton, Taylor Morrison, Walton Global, and Kolter Land. The company also maintains an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, supported by its cutting-edge technology, experienced team, and commitment to client satisfaction.To learn more about Beacon Management Services, visit www.BeaconManagementServices.com or call (404) 907-2112.

