Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Sells 9-Unit Complex in City Heights

9 Units // City Heights // $2.75M

A 9-Unit Apartment Community in City Heights has been sold for $2,750,000.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented the buyer in the sale of a 9-unit renovated and turn-key apartment Community in City Heights just South of El Cajon Blvd. The property, located at 4334 49th St San Diego, CA 92115, is in one of San Diego's strongest markets for rental demand and is within close proximity to local shops and restaurants. The asset consists of eight (8) 2Bedroom / 1Bathroom units, and one (1) 1Bedroom / 1Bathroom unit with ample off-street parking. The property is situated on a 7,690sf lot with a 7,331sf building."This stabilized and high income producing property in City Heights traded at a 5.49% CAP and accomplished our client's goal of finding a turn-key cash flowing asset in a central, high-rental demand submarket." said La Bruna. The final closing price was $2,750,000.

