Animal Advocate Jill Rappaport Hosts 'Sunshine & Summer Smiles' Campaign to Help Senior Dogs Get Needed Dental Care

Jill Rappaport with her pack

Jill Rappaport Teams with Grey Muzzle to Give Senior Dogs Something to Smile About

Dental disease is much more than just bad breath. It can be life-threatening! Every senior deserves a healthy smile to live their best life, and Grey Muzzle is making that possible.” — Jill Rappaport

VILLA RICA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning animal advocate, network journalist, best-selling author, international podcast host, and pet product creator—Jill Rappaport has dedicated her life to giving a voice to the underdogs: senior dogs, bully breeds, and pets with special needs. This summer, she’s lending that voice to The Grey Muzzle Organization’s national fundraiser, “Sunshine & Summer Smiles,” running August 19–29, 2025.The campaign raises vital funds for senior dog dental care—one of the most urgent and costly needs in animal rescue. Jill Rappaport, who has always been a proud pet parent to super seniors, and beloved for her work on NBC’s Today Show, NBC’s Nightly News, ABC’s The View and Animal Planet’s Dog Bowl, will host a series of heartwarming video stories spotlighting senior dogs and the life-changing power of a healthy smile, shared on Grey Muzzle’s social media channels. The videos will feature adoptable senior dogs from Little Shelter Animal Rescue in Long Island, NY—a Grey Muzzle grantee since 2017 that’s been giving second chances to pets since 1927.“Dental disease is much more than just bad breath,” says Rappaport. “It can be life-threatening—leading to painful infections, and heart and kidney problems. Every senior deserves a healthy smile to live their best life, and Grey Muzzle is making that possible.”The campaign aims to raise $30,000 for dental care—and thanks to the generosity of The Cook Family, every dollar donated will be matched up to $30K in honor of their senior dog, Story.Supporters are invited to share photos of their smiling senior pups on Grey Muzzle’s Giving Grid or donate through its Facebook fundraiser. As a bonus, twelve standout smiles will be featured as “Mr.” or “Miss” January through December in the 2026 Grey Muzzle Senior Dog Calendar. Each winner will receive a free calendar and a supply of PawTree’s Plaque Control, donated by Brittany Charles.The Grey Muzzle Organization funds life-saving and life-improving programs for senior dogs at shelters and rescues nationwide. Dental care is among the most requested grant categories, and this joyful campaign will ensure even more senior dogs live healthier, happier lives.“Fizzgig came into animal control so matted, no one could even tell what breed he was,” shares Grey Muzzle Executive Director Denise Fleck. “But after grooming and a little TLC at Shelter from the Storm Rescue, his sweet personality began to shine. Thanks to a Grey Muzzle grant, Fizzgig received a full vet check and is now scheduled for the dental care he needs. Until then, he’s soaking up snuggles and soft beds in a loving foster home.”Let’s give senior dogs something to smile about—because every dog deserves to age with dignity, good health, and joy.To donate, visit www.greymuzzle.org Post your dog’s photo: www.givinggrid.com/greymuzzle2025

