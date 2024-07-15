Making Senior Dogs Feel Like a Million Bucks
After their person died, a Grey Muzzle grant provided ten-year-old Angie and Rocky with veterinary care and a safe place to land.
Buddy celebrated his 12th birthday in a loving home, not in a shelter, thanks to a Grey Muzzle grant.
$1.1 Million in Grey Muzzle Grants Give Old Dogs New Beginnings
Senior dogs are an ideal match for many people, but they are often overlooked by adopters and among the first to be euthanized in overcrowded facilities.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As animal shelters and rescue groups across the country cope with an unprecedented number of homeless pets, there’s new hope for at-risk old dogs: The Grey Muzzle Organization, the largest national nonprofit focused specifically on the well-being of senior dogs, is awarding a record-breaking $1.1 million in lifesaving grants to 100 animal welfare groups nationwide.
— Lisa Lunghofer, Executive Director, The Grey Muzzle Organization
“Senior dogs are the ideal match for many people, but they are often overlooked by adopters and among the first to be euthanized in overcrowded facilities,” said Lisa Lunghofer, Ph.D., Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director. “These grants will help thousands of old dogs overcome barriers to adoption by providing medical and dental treatments, foster and hospice care, adoption promotions, and programs that give people the resources and support they need to keep senior dogs in homes and out of shelters.”
Here are a few examples of how senior dogs and the people who love them benefit from Grey Muzzle grants:
Angie and Rocky are a ten-year-old bonded pair who had nowhere to go after their special person died. Finding Shelter in Southeastern Pennsylvania gave them a safe place to land in a loving foster home. Thanks to a Grey Muzzle grant, both dogs are receiving critically needed medical and dental care. In addition to providing senior dogs with veterinary care, Finding Shelter will use their grant to expand their Finding Peace program, which educates the public on the need to plan for pets who may outlive them, supports pets of the terminally ill, and creates planning and outreach materials for pet guardians.
The Humane Society of North Texas will use their Grey Muzzle grant to help senior dogs like 12-year-old Buddy stay in loving homes. The grant will provide free primary veterinary care to 100 senior dogs of low-income older adults through their Rae of Hope Program. This program offers essential services like vaccinations, microchipping, flea/tick prevention and heartworm medication at no cost, helping people keep their dogs happy, healthy, and out of shelters.
Nearly all senior dogs entering shelters—whether strays or owner surrenders—need veterinary care. Thanks to support from Grey Muzzle, Dorchester Paws in Dorchester County, South Carolina, can provide essential care for senior dogs, significantly improving their chances of adoption. This funding ensures that dogs like eight-year-old Birdy receive high-quality medical treatment, so they are ready to find new homes.
Support from Grey Muzzle is helping Pet Savers in Spokane Valley, Washington, launch a new dental service with a special “Top Gum” promotion that will benefit up to 70 senior dogs. This means that dogs like 11-year-old Rue will have access to high-quality dental care to help make their senior years healthy ones.
The Grey Muzzle Organization’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer thanked donors for funding more than $5.7 million in grants over the past 16 years. “We are so grateful to the donors who make these lifesaving grants possible, the shelter and rescue workers on the frontlines of saving senior dogs, and every person who opens their heart and home to an older dog. Because of you, we are closer to our vision of a world where every senior dog thrives, and no old dog dies alone and afraid.”
A complete list of Grey Muzzle grantees is available at greymuzzle.org.
The Grey Muzzle Organization saves and improves the lives of at-risk senior dogs by providing funding and resources to animal shelters, rescues, and other nonprofit groups nationwide. We envision a world where every senior dog thrives, and no old dog dies alone and afraid.
