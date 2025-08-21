Subaru Canada Partners with Expedition Canada for the 2025 Adventure Racing World Championship

Celebrations on the finish line at Expedition Canada Packrafting in British Columbia at Expedition Canada Subaru Canada Adventure Racing World Championship

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Penticton, BC, August 18, 2025 — The Adventure Racing World Championships (ARWC) is coming to Canada September 22nd - October 4th, 2025. Hosted in Penticton, BC, the prestigious event is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Subaru Canada. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities, reinforcing their commitment to sports excellence and community engagement.ARWC is the pinnacle of the global Adventure Racing World Series - a grueling, non-stop, multi-day endurance challenge where the best of the best in the sport come together. Over the course of the year, qualifying races are held around the world. Winning teams earn their place at the World Championships.Subaru’s support of the event provides invaluable impact on the growth of the sport which greatly contributes to the region as an economic and tourism driver.“Subaru Canada is excited to return to the Okanagan Valley with Expedition Canada to support the 2025 Adventure World Racing Championship,” said Subaru Canada’s Simon Coulter, Regional Executive Director, Western Region, “Subaru has a proud history in Canadian endurance sports and is honored to partner with the team bringing the world’s top athletes together to demonstrate true challenger spirit over multiple days and disciplines.”“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Subaru Canada.” says Lyndie Seddon, Owner of Hoodoo Adventures and Expedition Canada. "This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for Adventure Racing as we join forces with a company that embodies the same values of teamwork, dedication and community. We cannot be more grateful for the support Subaru has offered in assisting us to host this World Class event. Their support will have an immeasurable impact for the region that will be felt for many years to come.”Highlights of the Partnership & Event Include:Community Initiatives: The collaboration will extend beyond the race, with joint efforts to contribute to community legacy projects including tourism initiatives, trail development support and youth programs.Events: There will be many opportunities for the community and visitors to join in the excitement over this 10-day championship. Canada will welcome 60 teams of 4 from 25 countries. We invite everyone to share in this beautiful display of our Canadian Culture and stunning region.This strategic partnership not only solidifies the sport of Adventure Racing as a formidable force in sport tourism development, but also highlights Subaru Canada as a dedicated supporter of athletic excellence and community enrichment.Fostering a sense of community and shared passion for adventure, connection to nature and each other, are shared goals of this exciting new partnership.About Adventure Racing World Championships:Adventure Racing (AR) is as tough and demanding as it gets in the world of sport. Established in the early 90's, the sport has raised its profile in more recent years through the hit Amazon Prime production of “Eco Challenge Fiji - World’s Toughest Race” and the 2024 film “Arthur the King”. But what makes AR special is it’s immersion of the racers and viewers into the local culture and wild lands of the countries they race through. Expedition racing consists of trek, bike, paddle and rope work throughout a 500-800kms, 7-10 days, day and night, no technology challenge. Racers are tracked live and stunning footage of the regions they travel through are shared with millions of followers around the world.The synergy between Subaru Canada and Expedition Canada is a natural fit. Subaru vehicles are built for those who embrace the outdoors, value reliability in extreme conditions, and thrive on adventure - exactly the kind of spirit that drives the world’s top adventure racers.ARWC 2025 will not only showcase elite athleticism and global competition, but will also spotlight the Okanagan’s natural beauty, from its mountains and lakes to its world-class trails and welcoming community. This is more than a race, it is a celebration of human endurance, teamwork, and the power of nature to inspire.About Subaru Canada, Inc.Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on social channels.More information, schedule of events and live tracking can be found at http://arwc2025.com

