New Acquisitions Donates School Supplies to Palmer Middle School’s Seventh Grade Class

New Acquisitions Supports Local Students While Celebrating the Lasting Impact of Great Teachers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Acquisitions kicked off the school year by giving back to the local community through a Back-to-School Supply Drive benefiting Palmer Middle School. The drive collected essential school supplies and books for the seventh-grade class, ensuring that students had the tools they would need to start the year off strong.This initiative was especially meaningful for the New Acquisitions team. Ms. Williams, a seventh-grade English teacher at Palmer Middle School, played a significant role in shaping the future of the company’s recruiter, Taylor Luedy. As Taylor’s former English teacher in high school, Ms. Williams inspired a lifelong love of reading and learning—an influence that continues to resonate today.Taylor made sure the drive included books from Ms. Williams’ reading wish list as a way to honor the impact she had years ago. “When I was in her class, Ms. Williams let me borrow books outside of our required reading from her classroom bookshelf. Having a teacher who cared enough to enrich my love for reading beyond the classroom absolutely shaped who I am today,” said Taylor. “Being able to return the favor by helping her students discover that same joy is truly full-circle.”In addition to preparing her own classroom, Ms. Williams exemplified her trademark generosity by volunteering to share the supplies with other teachers at Palmer Middle School, further extending the impact of the donation across the school community. Ms. Williams acknowledged, “It’s so special to hear from former students, and the gift will impact so many sweet kids.”At New Acquisitions, community involvement remains a cornerstone of the company’s values. The Back-to-School Supply Drive is just one way the team strives to make a lasting, positive impact on students and educators alike.

