New Acquisitions Proudly Supports Atlanta Community through Weekend of Service

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Acquisitions, a local marketing firm, demonstrated its commitment to community engagement this past weekend by participating in two impactful volunteer efforts in Atlanta. The team joined the Austin Eagle Foundation’s 5K event and partnered with Restoring One’s Hope of Atlanta, Inc. to support the city’s unhoused population.The weekend began with New Acquisitions’ participation in the Austin Eagle Foundation’s 5K run, an event dedicated to benefiting Austin Elementary School. This inspiring foundation enhances academic engagement and student support, empowering local youth to thrive in school and beyond. Through their involvement in the 5K, New Acquisitions and other supporters contributed to a growing fund for academic programs, resources, and student support initiatives at Austin Elementary in Dunwoody.The team then joined Restoring One’s Hope of Atlanta, Inc., an organization devoted to supporting and uplifting Atlanta’s unhoused community. New Acquisitions volunteers packed and distributed care packages filled with essential items, extending compassion and resources to those in need. This collaborative effort not only delivered aid but fostered meaningful connections with the community.“We’re always looking for new ways to give back to our community and it’s rewarding to contribute however we can to enrich the education of these children,” said Dartanion Jones, Co-Director at New Acquisitions.Andrew Barger, Co-Director of New Acquisitions added “We’re deeply honored to have had the opportunity to give back to our city by joining these incredible initiatives. Serving those experiencing homelessness with Restoring One’s Hope of Atlanta, Inc. aligns with our firm’s values and commitment to Atlanta’s well-being. We look forward to building on these efforts to continue making a positive impact.”New Acquisitions remains dedicated to community support and plans to participate in more local initiatives in the future, recognizing the importance of giving back and contributing to a better Atlanta for all.To learn more about the Austin Eagle Foundation organization or to learn how to get involved, please visit their website at https://austinelementarypto.membershiptoolkit.com/austineaglefoundation To learn more about the Restoring One’s Hope of Atlanta organization or to learn how to get involved, please visit their website at https://www.restoringoneshopeatl.org/ To learn more about the New Acquisitions team, please visit their website at www.newacquisitionsinc.com

