SuperKim Crab House Joins Searchlight Pictures’ The Roses Crab Shack Pop-Up Tour

From screen to table: The Roses partners with SuperKim Crab House to celebrate food, family, and the stories we fight to keep alive.

The Roses shows how messy love and ambition can be. I see my own journey in that story—the struggle, the rivalry, but also the beauty of never giving up.” — SuperKim

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Searchlight Pictures The Roses takes audiences inside a marriage where love and ambition collide, and every dinner table becomes a stage for rivalry. From August 22–24, that story will spill off the screen and onto the plates of Seattle when SuperKim Crab House hosts the city’s stop on The Roses Crab Shack Pop-Up Tour.The dark comedy, directed by Jay Roach (Meet the Parents) and written by Tony McNamara (Poor Things), stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as Theo and Ivy Rose. Their marriage, once perfect, begins to unravel as his career falters and hers rises. Resentment simmers, ambition ignites, and their shared life turns into a war fought in the most ordinary and sacred of places: the home, the table, and the meals they once shared in love.For SuperKim, that theme hits home.“The Roses reminds us that food is never just food,” said SuperKim. “It’s where stories play out. When I began SuperKim Crab House, I was also beginning my family. Both journeys were built with love, sacrifice, and ambition. Sometimes it was a fight to keep going, sometimes it was messy, but always—always—it was worth it. Because just like in the film, the table is where the truth of who we are is revealed.”SuperKim’s story is one of resilience: a founder who took flavors rooted in heritage and transformed them into something bold and unforgettable for Seattle. From the award-winning SuperKim Chowder to Thai-inspired seafood boils, the restaurant has become a gathering place where joy, rivalry, laughter, and even struggle are shared openly around the table.“Starting a business while starting a family is its own kind of love story,” SuperKim reflected. “There are days it feels like chaos, days it feels like triumph. But every dish we put out carries that journey—the same way The Roses carries the triumphs and heartbreaks of a family tested by ambition.”The connection between film and food is what makes this collaboration so meaningful. The Roses doesn’t just tell a story about a couple falling apart—it tells a story about what it means to fight for your identity, your pride, and your place in the world. SuperKim sees that same fight in every step of his restaurant’s journey.“To be part of this moment, to host The Roses pop-up in Seattle, is an honor,” added SuperKim. “It feels like our story and the film’s story are aligned—both reminding us that life isn’t perfect, but it’s always worth sitting down at the table for.”Guests at the pop-up will enjoy signature dishes from SuperKim Crab House and receive exclusive The Roses giveaways, including custom crab crackers and tote bags.Event Details – Seattle StopSuperKim Crab House166 S King St, Pioneer Square, Seattle, WAAugust 22–24, 2025Part of The Roses Crab Shack Pop-Up TourThe Roses opens in theaters nationwide August 29, 2025.For more information on The Roses and the Crab Shack Pop-Up Tour, visit @therosesfilm on Instagram.

