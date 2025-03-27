East Meets Creamy: SuperKim’s Chowder Makes Waves — Twice

Superkim and his chowder

From the streets of Thailand to the stages of Seattle’s biggest food competitions, SuperKim’s gluten-free chowder is redefining what a classic can taste like.

You don’t need fancy ingredients to make great food—you just need passion and purpose.” — SuperKim

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seattle , WA – SuperKim Crab House has introduced SuperKim Chowder, a gluten-free clam chowder that brings a fresh perspective to a classic comfort food. In 2024, the dish earned top honors at both Taste Washington (Best Chowder) and the Camano Island Chili & Chowder Cook-Off (1st Place), recognizing its unique take on regional seafood tradition.Rooted in the familiar flavors of New England-style chowder, SuperKim Chowder features a base of bacon, onion, celery, clams, and cream. What distinguishes it is the balanced flavor profile and attention to detail, influenced by the founder’s culinary background.Prepared fresh to order, each bowl is served hot and creamy. While it’s entirely gluten-free, the chowder is crafted to deliver a full-bodied flavor experience without compromise.While the chowder stands on its own, guests can choose to enjoy it in SuperKim’s signature garlic butter-toasted sourdough bread bowl. Crisp on the outside and soft inside, the toasted bowl absorbs the chowder’s richness—adding texture and depth to the overall experience.Behind the Flavor: SuperKim’s StorySuperKim isn’t a traditional chef—and that’s part of what defines his approach to chowder. Raised in Thailand, he developed a palate for bold, balanced flavors early on. While his chowder contains no Thai ingredients, it draws from Thai cooking techniques that prioritize harmony in every bite.“I didn’t grow up with chowder, but I grew up learning how to balance flavor,” says SuperKim. “That’s the secret. Chowder doesn’t need to be complicated—it just needs to be made with care, balance, and heart.”From Thai street food roots to earning two regional culinary awards in 2024, SuperKim has transformed a classic comfort dish into a personal expression of his culinary journey.About SuperKim Crab House:SuperKim Crab House is a Seattle-based seafood restaurant recognized for its award-winning gluten-free chowder, Asian-inspired seafood boils, and a menu that blends Thai culinary roots with American comfort food traditions. The restaurant’s approach highlights bold flavors, careful balance, and scratch-made cooking.Signature offerings include the house-made Singaporean Chili Crab sauce—a globally inspired favorite served with crab and shellfish—alongside an evolving lineup of chowders and seafood boils shaped by cultural inspiration and personal experience.Founded by SuperKim, a self-taught chef and father of five, the restaurant reflects a commitment to flavor, family, and perseverance. Each dish is rooted in the belief that great food tells a story and brings people together.Where to Find SuperKim Chowder:Seattle – Pioneer Square: 166 S King StreetBellevue – Bellevue Tower: 460 106th Ave NEOrder Online: www.superkimcrabhouse.com

