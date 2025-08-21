Miami Champagne Week 2025: Six Events, October 20–24 - 9th Edition Opens with 90% of Tickets Sold in 24 Hours

Miami Champagne Week returns Oct 20–24 with 6 events in South Florida. 90% sold in 24 hours—few tickets left. Reserve at Florida Wine Academy.

This is our biggest year so far. Six events, with two on Day 3, reflect the energy and curiosity of South Florida’s Champagne community. We’re grateful for the response and excited to welcome guests.” — Alessandra Esteves

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Wine Academy announces the 9th edition of Miami Champagne Week , running October 20–24, 2025 with six events across five days, including two sessions on Day 3. Demand has been extraordinary: 90% of tickets sold within 24 hours, with only a few seats remaining. Florida Wine Academy is very proud to present this year’s expanded program.Day 1 – Champagne Cristal Through the Years: A Vertical Tasting (Oct 20)Led by Jean-Remi Barbier, Business Development Manager for Roederer Collection Imports, this seated vertical explores six vintages of Cristal. Highlights include Cristal 2009 (Jeroboam) alongside 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012 (Magnum), and 2005, with a welcome pour from Louis Roederer.Day 2 – Grand Siècle by Champagne Laurent-Perrier: Dinner at Daniel’s Miami (Oct 21)Hosted by Edouard Cossy, Global Director of Grand Siècle, guests will taste Grand Siècle Les Réserves Iteration No. 20 (Magnum), Iteration No. 24 (Magnum), Iteration No. 26, plus a welcome pour of Laurent-Perrier Vintage 2015, paired with a three-course menu at Daniel’s Miami.Day 3 (Morning) – Champagne in Today’s Market: Styles, Pairings, and Trade Insights (Oct 22)A free, invitation-only trade seminar at Miami Culinary Institute with George Staikos, Head of Education, Bureau du Champagne USA, covering market trends, styles, and practical pairing guidance for professionals. (11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.).Day 3 (Evening) – La Soirée Bleu with Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte (Oct 22)An evening at the EAST Hotel, Brickell, featuring live music, skyline views, and a lineup that starts with Brut Réserve served from 3-liter bottles, followed by Réserve Exclusive Rosé, Blanc de Blancs, Blanc de Noirs, and Palme d’Or. Dress code: blue.Day 4 – Champagne Bruno Paillard: An Educational Tasting with Erin Jolley MW (Oct 23)Erin Jolley MW leads a focused tasting of Bruno Paillard, including Première Cuvée Extra Brut NV, Dosage Zéro NV, Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru NV, Blanc de Noirs Grand Cru NV, and Première Cuvée Rosé NV.Day 5 – The Legends: An Evening of Iconic Champagnes (Oct 24)Hosted by Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET (MW Candidate), the finale features more than $6,000 of Champagne, with landmark bottles including Krug Clos du Mesnil 2003, Salon Blanc de Blancs 2013, Dom Pérignon P2 2006, Philipponnat Clos des Goisses 2004, Pommery Cuvée Louise 2002, Cristal Rosé 1996, and more. Sold out.“This is our biggest year so far. Six events in five days—with two on Day 3—reflect the energy and curiosity of South Florida’s Champagne community. We’re grateful for the response and excited to welcome guests,” said Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET, Co-Founder and Director of Wine Education at Florida Wine Academy.Registration: A few tickets remain for select events. Register at www.floridawineacademy.com About Florida Wine AcademyFlorida Wine Academy is a leading provider of wine, sake, and spirits education in South Florida, offering WSET certifications, masterclasses, and curated events for enthusiasts and professionals.Media ContactFlorida Wine Academy • info@floridawineacademy.com • www.floridawineacademy.com

