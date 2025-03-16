Florida Wine Academy: The Leading WSET Provider in Florida Expands with New WSET Level 1 Courses Across the State

Alessandra Esteves

Florida Wine Academy, the premier wine education provider in Florida, proudly announces the expansion of its WSET Level 1 in Wines courses to new locations.

We now offer WSET Level 1 in Wines in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Naples, Ocala, and Tallahassee, making wine education more accessible than ever.” — Alessandra Esteves

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Wine Academy, the premier wine education provider in Florida, proudly announces the expansion of its WSET Level 1 in Wines courses to new locations across the state. With a proven track record of excellence, an elite team of educators, and a reputation as the most established WSET course provider in Florida, Florida Wine Academy remains the top choice for wine professionals and enthusiasts seeking internationally recognized wine certifications.Florida Wine Academy: Setting the Standard for Wine EducationFounded in 2016 in Miami, Florida Wine Academy has been at the forefront of wine and sake education for nearly a decade. Our institution was built on the foundation of delivering high-quality, globally recognized certifications, including the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) courses, and has trained thousands of students across Florida and beyond.What sets Florida Wine Academy apart?Experienced Educators: Our instructors include Master of Wine Candidates, DipWSET holders, and Master Sake Sommeliers, bringing unparalleled expertise to the classroom.Diverse Course Offerings: We provide courses ranging from WSET Level 1 to WSET Level 3 in Wines, as well as specialized sake and spirits education.Statewide Reach: We now offer WSET Level 1 in Wines in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Naples, Ocala, and Tallahassee, making wine education more accessible than ever.Industry Recognition: Florida Wine Academy is trusted by wine professionals, hospitality leaders, and top beverage companies to provide best-in-class training.New WSET Level 1 in Wines Classes Now Open for EnrollmentFlorida Wine Academy is excited to announce the launch of WSET Level 1 in Wines courses in multiple cities across Florida. This foundational course is perfect for beginners and professionals looking to build a strong understanding of wine styles, grape varieties, food pairing principles, and wine service.Enroll in WSET Level 1 Today!Interview with Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET, Co-Founder and Director of Wine EducationWhy should students choose Florida Wine Academy over other WSET providers?Alessandra Esteves: Florida Wine Academy is the most established and experienced WSET provider in Florida. We’ve been educating students since 2016, with instructors who are among the most qualified in the country. Many of our educators are Master of Wine Candidates, bringing insight and expertise that other providers simply don’t have.How does Florida Wine Academy ensure a superior learning experience?AE: We focus on small class sizes, hands-on tastings, and in-depth discussions. Our classes are designed to be interactive, engaging, and structured for both beginners and professionals. Whether you're looking to enter the wine industry or simply expand your knowledge, we provide the best education available in Florida.What’s next for Florida Wine Academy?AE: We are constantly expanding! By offering WSET courses in more cities, we are making wine education more accessible to students across Florida. In addition, we are developing new events, tastings, and masterclasses to continue being the top wine education institution in the state.Join Florida Wine Academy and Elevate Your Wine KnowledgeIf you’re looking for the best WSET provider in Florida, look no further than Florida Wine Academy. With a legacy of excellence, top-tier educators, and expanded course offerings, we continue to lead the way in wine education.Register for WSET Level 1 Today!For media inquiries or more information, please contact:Florida Wine Academy📍 Miami, FL📧 info@floridawineacademy.com

