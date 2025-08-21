Petermann Bus Co-Hosts Back to School Rally with Kings Local School District to Support Community and Students

We are glad to give back to the community we serve and provide much needed supplies to students in need and hope to be able to hold this event for many years to come.” — Nick Darnell, General Manager, Petermann Bus

KING MILLS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its back-to-school celebration and tradition, Petermann Bus once again co-hosted an annual Back to School Rally with its partner, Kings Local School District. This is the fourth consecutive year that Petermann Bus has co-hosted the event.For this year’s event, backpacks, which were donated and collected from an earlier Stuff the Bus event, were available for free to students in need. The rally also included activities such as free face paintings and haircuts, inflatable slides and jump houses, dunk tank, music, food, and refreshments.The idea for the rally was formed by Sandy Carpenter and Michelle Smith-Landon, both drivers for Petermann Bus, when both expressed interest in holding a stuff the bus and back to school type of event. Upon discussing, they shared their idea with the school district’s administrators who were fully supportive, and as a result, brought the idea to reality. Sandy and Michelle have been heavily involved in the planning and execution process of the event and have put in admirable time and effort into gathering donated backpacks, school supplies, and more. Thanks to the support of fellow team members and the school district, the event has been met with success and gratitude every year since its inception.“I am very proud to have such proactive, caring team members who are always thinking of ways to give back and become a Partner Beyond the Bus. What started off as an idea has now become an annual event that is now in its 4th year. It’s amazing what a team and community can accomplish in support of each other and others,” said Nick Darnell, General Manager, Petermann Bus. “We are glad to give back to the community we serve and provide much needed supplies to students in need and hope to be able to hold this event for many years to come. Thank you again to Sandy and Michelle for your dedication to your students, community, and most of all, your kind and giving nature. This event would not be possible without both your hard work, and the team and I are glad we are able to support you both.”-END- About Petermann Bus : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Petermann Bus provides safe and reliable transportation to students in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Since 1921, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Petermann Bus has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

