UTV Rollover with Multiple Injured in Pittsburg

Conservation Officer Eric Fluette

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

August 21, 2025

Pittsburg – On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 20, 2025, passengers were injured after the four seater UTV they were riding in rolled over while operating in a gravel pit adjacent to Old Country Lane in Pittsburg.

It was determined that at approximately 1:40 p.m., Timothy Dailey, 52, of Groton, MA, lost control while making a left turn in a gravel pit. As Dailey attempted to turn while accelerating, the UTV drifted and rolled onto its side. Dailey sustained no injuries in the rollover, but the front passenger in the UTV, James Turner, 44, of Pittsburg, NH, sustained serious injuries. An 11-year-old and an 8-year-old were in the rear passenger seats of the UTV at the time of the rollover crash and sustained minor injuries. A 911 call was immediately placed from the scene requesting medical assistance.

A response from Pittsburg Fire Department, Beecher Falls Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and Conservation Officers began. Fire Department UTV’s and ATV’s were utilized to bring responding personnel into the crash scene and to transport those involved in the crash to awaiting ambulances. Turner was the only person transported by ambulance to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Concluding an on-scene investigation of this crash, Conservation Officers believe the primary factor of the crash to have been associated with Dailey’s acceleration while turning. Dailey was ultimately issued a summons for operating an OHRV to endanger.

Conservation Officer’s would like to use this incident to remind OHRV enthusiasts to always operate in a controlled manner with consideration for the safety of all occupants.