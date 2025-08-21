Mercy University Appoints Matthew R. Manfra as Vice President for Institutional Advancement

Official seal for Mercy University

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mercy University announced the appointment of Matthew R. Manfra as vice president for institutional advancement, effective August 28, 2025. A seasoned leader in higher education advancement, Manfra has more than 20 years of experience in fundraising, alumni engagement, marketing and communications and institutional strategy.“We are thrilled to welcome Matt Manfra to Mercy University,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University. “His experience and commitment to the transformative power of higher education will be instrumental in building meaningful relationships with our alumni, donors and stakeholders, and in supporting Mercy University’s continued growth and impact.”“I am excited to be joining Mercy University and look forward to enhancing the institution’s fundraising and engagement efforts,” said Matt Manfra, new vice president for institutional advancement for Mercy University. “The University has terrific momentum, strong leadership and an incredible mission, essential elements for future growth and success.”Manfra joins Mercy from Georgian Court University, where he also served as vice president for institutional advancement. There, he provided strategic leadership across all advancement functions, including fundraising, alumni relations, grants, marketing and communications, government relations and securing all non-tuition revenue.Prior to his role at Georgian Court University, Manfra held several leadership positions at George Washington University (GW), most recently as senior associate vice president for alumni relations and annual giving. In February 2017, he was named interim vice president for development and alumni relations and led the team that completed GW's Making History comprehensive campaign. That $1 billion campaign was the largest in their history and was completed one year ahead of schedule.His leadership journey also includes roles at Syracuse University, where he oversaw annual giving and alumni relations as the inaugural assistant vice president for alumni engagement; the University of Northern Colorado, where he served as assistant vice president for alumni relations and led efforts to reorganize the alumni association and Rutgers University, where he was responsible for engaging alumni and donors around the world.A New Jersey native, Manfra began his career at his alma mater, The College of New Jersey, where he held roles in human resources, admissions, and advancement. He has held leadership and board positions with several professional and civic organizations, including the Council for Advancement & Support of Education (CASE) and the Association of Private College and University Alumni Directors (PCUAD). He is currently first vice president of the board of trustees at Ocean’s Harbor House in Toms River, NJ.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu

