Usherpa Enhances Homebot Integration to Supercharge Prospect Engagement and Automation

Chris Harrington

The newest features empower users to engage more leads, sync contacts automatically, and act on Homebot insights—all within Usherpa.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, developers of the real estate and mortgage industry’s first Customer Relationship Engagement Platform (REP), announced today a major upgrade to its integration with Homebot. These enhancements give users powerful new capabilities to automate outreach, boost prospect engagement, and increase conversion from where they already work.

The updated integration, which launched this summer, introduced several key improvements, including support for prospects without loans, automatic data syncing, in-app alert visibility, smarter pipeline triggers, and daily email updates that include Homebot activity.

“This is about making our users more efficient and effective,” said Chris Harrington, CEO and co-founder of Usherpa. “With this phase of our Homebot integration, loan officers and real estate agents can proactively engage both past customers and brand-new prospects—without switching tools or missing opportunities.”

Key enhancements include:

-- Prospect Support: Users can send prospects—not just customers—to Homebot, opening up more opportunities for early engagement.

-- Automatic Syncing: Once a contact is sent from Usherpa to Homebot, future updates sync automatically, reducing manual work.

-- Real-Time Alerts Where You Work: Users see Homebot activity directly on their Dashboard, Contact Records, and a new Homebot Alerts Report.

-- Integrated Daily Emails: Usherpa’s Daily Alert Email now includes Homebot activity, so users never miss a chance to follow up.

-- Smarter Automation: Homebot alerts can now trigger award-winning Pipeline automation, helping users follow up at exactly the right time.

Ernie Graham, CEO of Homebot, praised the integration: “Usherpa’s platform is uniquely positioned to drive relationship-based marketing. This enhanced integration makes it even easier for users to stay connected with homeowners and prospects in a meaningful, automated way.”

This collaboration coincides with Homebot’s introduction of Teams pricing, expanding access for small to mid-sized mortgage companies looking to scale. The upgraded integration is now live for all Usherpa users with a Homebot account. It represents the first phase in a series of planned innovations designed to deepen the partnership between the two platforms.

About Homebot

Homebot is a client-for-life portal that empowers consumers with personalized, actionable insights about their home finances, while helping real estate and mortgage professionals stay meaningfully connected with their clients.

About Usherpa

Founded in 1995 as Media Center LLC, the second-largest retail mortgage company in the country, Usherpa was born in 2008. Thus, the company was “born in a branch; forged in a meltdown.” Usherpa offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training. Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents using this Smart CRM have the power of the industry’s first fully automated Relationship Engagement Platform and are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.



