3DR Labs and Deep Reasoning AI Partner to Advance Stroke Risk Assessment Through AI-Powered CTA Analysis

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, 3DR Labs, the market leader in advanced 3D image post-processing services, has announced a strategic partnership with Deep Reasoning AI, a leading-edge company specializing in developing AI software to improve medical imaging and patient care. This collaboration will introduce a cutting-edge, AI-driven solution for the automated segmentation and centerlining of the carotid artery and Circle of Willis—two critical structures in neurovascular imaging and intervention planning. By reducing processing times from hours to a few minutes or less, this protocol significantly improves turnaround time with substantial impact on critical care.3DR Labs will incorporate this AI capability into its clinical post-processing workflow, enhancing its ability to deliver rapid, high-quality 3D reconstructions that support clinical decision-making. Clinicians will gain quicker access to high-precision vascular data, which is vital in time-sensitive scenarios such as stroke diagnosis and surgical planning, ultimately improving patient outcomes and workflow efficiency. Deep Reasoning AI is also set to collaborate with 3DR’s AI Labs —a vendor-agnostic solution combining artificial and human intelligence to improve efficiency in medical imaging across diverse workflows.“By leveraging our strengths in deep learning and 3D digital models alongside 3DR’s unparalleled 3D imaging capabilities, we are automating complex imaging tasks, reducing radiologist workload and improving turnaround times for critical vascular studies,” stated Mike Beck, President and CEO of Deep Reasoning AI.The partnership between 3DR Labs and Deep Reasoning AI underscores a shared commitment to advancing medical imaging through innovation. By combining 3DR Labs’ clinical expertise and scalable post-processing infrastructure with Deep Reasoning AI’s cutting-edge algorithm, the two companies are delivering a next-generation solution that enhances diagnostic accuracy, streamlines workflows, and supports improved clinical outcomes in vascular care.“By joining forces with Deep Reasoning AI, we are not just improving CTA interpretation – we are redefining what is possible in medical imaging. Our collaboration not only accelerates time-to-diagnosis but also enhances the accuracy of imaging interpretation,” said Mike Jackman, CEO of 3DR Labs.About 3DR Labs3DRLabs. Advanced 3D Imaging – Innovative Technology, Seamless Solutions, Trusted Partner.Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, 3DR Labs, LLC provides round-the-clock access to more than 300 expert radiologic technologists, cutting-edge imaging software, and advanced clinical AI workflow solutions. 3DR’s AI Labs, a vendor agnostic services platform, connects imaging departments to a gateway of 3D workflow automation, delivering quality, speed, and efficiency within medical imaging systems. Founded in 2005, 3DR Labs provides services to over a thousand hospital imaging departments, stand-alone imaging centers, and radiology practices. Turnaround times for CT and MRI exams are guaranteed within hours or even minutes.For more information, please visit 3drlabs.com.About Deep Reasoning AIDeep Reasoning AI Inc. is transforming medical imaging with AI-powered software that rapidly generates patient-specific 3D anatomical models from CT, MRI, and X-ray scans. Built on over a decade of AI research, the Deep Reasoning 3D Engine delivers sub-millimeter accuracy in minutes - streamlining workflows, reducing costs, and supporting applications from surgical planning and robotic surgery to AR/VR guidance and digital twins.For more information, please visit deepreasoningai.com.Deep Reasoning AI Media Contact:Jeanne UsonisChief Financial Officerinfo@deepreasoningai.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.