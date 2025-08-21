Maverick Behavioral Health Adds New Post to Helpful Blog

Euless, Texas – Maverick Behavioral Health, a leading addiction treatment center, is thrilled to announce that it has recently added a new post to its helpful blog.

Understanding Insurance Terms: Copays and Deductibles

A copay is a fixed amount you pay for each service, such as a counseling session or doctor’s visit, while a deductible is the total amount an individual must pay out of pocket before their insurance begins covering costs. For those seeking rehabilitation, this distinction is crucial because it affects the amount that an individual will owe at the beginning of treatment and throughout the recovery process. At Maverick Behavioral Health, clients are guided through these terms to ensure they fully understand the potential financial obligations that may arise during their care.

How Insurance Policies Differ in Behavioral Health Coverage

Not all insurance plans treat behavioral health services equally, and this includes coverage for rehabilitation programs. Some policies fully cover inpatient and outpatient care once deductibles are met, while others impose higher copays or limit the number of covered sessions. Additionally, certain insurers have separate deductibles for behavioral health services, which may differ from medical deductibles. Policy details also vary depending on whether the rehab facility is in-network or out-of-network. Maverick Behavioral Health assists clients by reviewing policy documents, contacting insurance providers on their behalf, and clarifying how specific benefits apply to the chosen treatment plan.

Steps to Take Before Starting Rehab Treatment

Before beginning rehab treatment, individuals should take several steps to understand their financial responsibilities. The first is to contact their insurance provider directly and request detailed information about copays, deductibles, and coverage limits for behavioral health services. Next, confirm whether Maverick Behavioral Health is in-network, as this can significantly reduce costs. It is also advisable to request a written breakdown of benefits to avoid any misunderstandings later. Finally, schedule a consultation with Maverick Behavioral Health to review these details, discuss available payment plans if necessary, and develop a financially sustainable recovery plan.

