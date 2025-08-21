GlobalComix Expands into Manga with Valkyrae’s Apollyon, Kodansha, and Young Magazine

Valkyrae's Apollyon launches September 10, 2025 Apollyon Cover Art Kodansha is now available on GlobalComix.

From exclusive originals to legendary series, GlobalComix is adding premier manga for readers to enjoy anytime, anywhere.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalComix today announced the next chapter in its mission to become the premier destination for manga and comics worldwide, with a three-part expansion that includes the preview of its first-ever original manga series, Apollyon, developed with Valkyrae’s Hihi Studios; the arrival of Kodansha’s acclaimed library; the U.S./English launch of Kodansha’s Young Magazine; and special discounts on the manga featured in the premiere edition of Kodansha’s Young Magazine.Apollyon: The First GlobalComix Original MangaStarting today, GlobalComix Studios is sharing a preview of Apollyon, an all-new fantasy/action manga created in collaboration with HiHi Studios – founded by acclaimed creator and streamer Valkyrae, one of the most watched and recognized streamers in the world with over 15 million followers – and Brandon Chen’s Inspired Productions, making it the first original manga developed specifically for GlobalComix.And then on September 10, 2025, GlobalComix will release Chapter One of Apollyon, available exclusively on GlobalComix and included as part of the GlobalComix Gold membership.“With Apollyon, we’re taking a bold step into original manga, original characters, and immersive world-building that will have readers coming back for more,” said Will Graves, Head of Content at GlobalComix. “We’ve developed this story with time and care, crafting a world full of detail and excitement, and I’m incredibly proud of the creative team and their vision. Partnering with Valkyrae and Hihi Studios is an exciting new chapter for GlobalComix, and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s coming next.”The series brings together a talented team of creators, including:- Story By: Valkyrae, Brandon Chen- Writer: Brandon Chen- Artist: Thirdphp- Background Artist: Jaimee De Los Santos- Colorist: Chromatic Level Studio- Cover Artist: XiniliusLearn more about Apollyon and get reading recommendations directly from Valkyrae here: https://globalcomix.com/valkyrae Kodansha Manga Goes Live on GlobalComixAs of today, GlobalComix readers can explore over 500 volumes from Kodansha’s library, available worldwide via a la carte purchase. This includes fan-favorite series such as:- Attack on Titan- A Silent Voice- Blue Lock- Chihayafuru- Ghost in the Shell, Ghost in the Shell Stand Alone Complex, and The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm- MF Ghost- Medalist- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime- Vinland Saga- Witch Hat Atelier and Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen- WIND BREAKEROn August 27, an additional 5,500+ volumes will follow, expanding the Kodansha library with day-and-date and a vast back catalog. Fans can follow Kodansha and explore all available books on their GlobalComix profile: https://globalcomix.com/a/kodansha Young Magazine Comes to the U.S.For the first time, Kodansha’s massively popular seinen anthology, Young Magazine, will be available in English to U.S. readers. Starting today, the special edition is free on GlobalComix through the end of 2025, providing unprecedented access to one of Kodansha’s cornerstone publications.To introduce new readers to the style of titles typically featured in Young Magazine, Kodansha has substantially discounted some of its previous titles below until September 1st, 2025.This includes:- Basilisk- Boys Run the Riot- Dragon Head- Imperfect Girl- Initial D- Interviews with Monster Girls- MF Ghost- My Dearest Self with Malice Aforethought- ORIGIN- Starving Anonymous- The Fable- The Moon on a Rainy Night- The Witch and the Beast- Ya Boy Kongming!Read the special edition of Young Magazine completely free here: https://globalcomix.com/read/8dbeb360-f6a7-4ea1-b31c-ffbaf959900a/1 A New Era for Manga on GlobalComixWith exclusive stories like Apollyon leading the charge, Kodansha’s library going live, and Young Magazine debuting in English, GlobalComix is leading the way as the premier global destination for manga and comics – bringing together original content, iconic publishers, and indie creators in one seamless experience.Start reading today at: globalcomix.comAbout Hihi StudiosHihi Studios is a manga and anime-inspired media company founded by Valkyrae, one of the top gaming streamers in the world. We aim to tell stories that are indicative of the world we live in, leaning into innovation and excitement in both narratives and experience, while honoring the culture and storied history of the medium as a whole. That's why partnering with GlobalComix is a perfect fit. Their platform empowers creators and communities alike, aligning seamlessly with our vision to expand storytelling beyond traditional formats and reach audiences worldwide in fresh, meaningful ways.About KodanshaA subsidiary of Kodansha, Japan’s largest publisher, Kodansha USA Publishing is the English-language publisher of some of the world’s most recognizable manga properties, including Katsuhiro Otomo’s AKIRA and Naoko Takeuchi’s Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, along with a robust catalog of English-language Japanese novels, cookbooks, craft guides, historical and cultural literature, and more. Today, thanks to recent fan-favorite and critically acclaimed hits like Attack on Titan, Battle Angel Alita, Witch Hat Atelier, and the popular MONOGATARI novels, Kodansha USA Publishing is one of the best-selling manga publishers in the United States. Kodansha USA Publishing’s print offerings are distributed by Penguin Random House Publisher Services, and their digital manga and select digital books are available across a number of digital comics, manga, and book vendors. For more information visit kodansha.us.About GlobalComixGlobalComix is a leading digital publishing platform that empowers creators and publishers to distribute their work to a global audience. With a seamless reading experience, flexible monetization tools, and robust analytics, GlobalComix provides an all-in-one solution for professionals and fans alike. From indie gems to globally recognized titles, the platform brings together a diverse, international library of comics, graphic novels, manga, and toons – available for purchase, subscription through the GlobalComix Gold membership, or free reading. GlobalComix is on a mission to make comics accessible everywhere and elevate storytelling across borders and languages.To learn more, visit globalcomix.com.

