PRODUCTIVITY POINT ANNOUNCES TRAINING PARTNERSHIP WITH APPLIED TECHNOLOGY ACADEMY

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Productivity Point is pleased to announce a new partnership with Applied Technology Academy (ATA) as our newest Elite Training Partner. Productivity Point will now offer ATA training as part of its already robust selection of technical training offerings . ATA provides award-winning, instructor-led training and certification for real-world application and career advancement.“The Productivity Point – Applied Technology Academy partnership is a powerful combination. We are excited to provide industry-leading offensive cyber, penetration testing, and adversary emulation techniques, defensive security, with hands-on learning incorporating labs, cyber ranges, and real-world scenarios, ensuring the development of practical skills employers demand to companies, government agencies, and their employees worldwide. This partnership allows Productivity Point to expand its product and content offerings to better serve our joint learners throughout their careers in technology. By joining forces, we are in an even stronger position to advance our collective mission and empower today’s workforce — including both individuals and organizations – with the needed cybersecurity technology skills for tomorrow.” says Productivity Point CEO Amy Spears.ATA offers a broad range of custom courses content, in addition to content from 5G, Blockchain Training Alliance, CertNexus, Cisco, CompTIA, Cyber AB, CYBER RANGES, DevOps Institute, EC-Council, Hack The Box, ISACA, ISC2, ITIL, Microsoft, OffSec, PeopleCert, Project Management Institute, Python Institute, RMF, SANS (Authorized Distributor), ScrumStudy, Six Sigma, Tableau, and VMware so that learners are poised to obtain new skills that are cutting edge and globally recognized. In addition, ATA has a talented team of curriculum developers and instructional designers who create compelling and impactful skills-based courses for the military and beyond. The team expertly crafts impactful workforce development assessments and solutions.Lynn Fisher, President of Applied Technology Academy, commented, “I am pleased to announce this new partnership with Productivity Point Learning Solutions. At Productivity Point, they have recognized the strategic value of matching our customers’ needs with a relevant and modern approach to training. I am excited to see Productivity Point step into this leadership role within our training partner program. Productivity Point stood out as their leadership team embraced our up-and-coming immersive learning model and approach. Together, I believe we will transform the technical training space while we educate the infosec and engineering professionals of tomorrow.”All public, open-enrollment classes from Productivity Point and ATA are available either virtually or in person with a live instructor. Training can also be customized to fit any individual company’s needs.About Productivity Point:Productivity Point delivers interactive training, blending technical and professional development with real-world application. The organization’s adult learning model emphasizes hands-on engagement, immediate relevance, and practical problem-solving. Led by experienced professionals, Productivity Point equips learners with tools that directly support organizational performance and individual growth.

